Moscow massacre suspect screams as he’s dragged through dirt and ‘force-fed his own ear’ before pleading guilty

25 March 2024, 13:16 | Updated: 25 March 2024, 14:18

One of the four terror suspects cried and screamed as he was caught by Russian authorities
One of the four terror suspects cried and screamed as he was caught by Russian authorities. Picture: Video screengrab/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Moscow terror suspect has been filmed screaming as he was dragged through woodland as another allegedly had his genitals hooked up to a battery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The clip shared on Telegram showed one of the four Moscow suspects crying and screaming after being caught by Russian authorities.

FSB agents were seen battering the man, believed to be suspect Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, after chasing him through woodlands.

A furious soldier was then seen cutting his ear off with a knife moments later before forcing him to eat it.

Rachabalizoda was one of the four IS suspects charged with committing an act of terrorism after the attack at a Moscow concert hall on Friday.

The four men were caught, tortured and detained by Russian security services.

Read more: Russian court charges four men over Moscow concert attack that killed 137, as three out of four plead guilty

Read more: At least 60 dead in Russia concert hall shooting as IS claims responsibility

Warning: features graphic footage which viewers may find distressing

Footage shows moment Moscow terror suspect is caught by Russian soldiers

The video showed Rachabalizoda curled up on the floor as armed soldiers and several dogs surrounded him.

One man punched him in the face, with another heard saying: "He's a tramp! Where is your weapon?

“Your f****** weapon! What have you done with your weapon? I will search you now! Stand! Hit him again. Where are the rest?”

An image of another suspect, believed to be Shamsidin Fariduni, showed him foaming at the mouth as he lay on the floor.

Wires could be seen attached to his groin area, with a radio powered by an 80-volt battery at the other end.

Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda
Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda. Picture: Alamy
Shamsidin Fariduni
Shamsidin Fariduni. Picture: Alamy

Three of the men pleaded guilty after they were marched blindfolded into the court. A fourth was left in a wheelchair.

The men were named as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov.

Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev
Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev. Picture: Alamy
Mukhammadsobir Faizov
Mukhammadsobir Faizov. Picture: Alamy

It comes after so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack at Crocus City Hall, which killed 137.

But Vladimir Putin and Russian officials have claimed Ukraine was involved. They have shown no evidence for the claim, which Kyiv said was "absurd".

The raid happened just days after Mr Putin cemented his grip on the country for another six years in a vote that followed the harshest crackdown on dissent since the Soviet times.

