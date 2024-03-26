Russian soldier flooded with bids after he auctions the knife he used to cut off ISIS terrorist's ear

Terror suspect Saidakrami Rachabalizoda (Pictured) was forced to eat his own ear. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

The Russian soldier who sliced the ear off an ISIS terrorist and forced him to eat it is auctioning off the knife he used.

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, who is belived to be one of those responsible for the Moscow terror attack, was seen crying and screaming on the ground as Russian soldiers beat him with the butts of their guns in a clip shared to Telegram.

A later video showed an officer cutting off his right ear and force-feeding it to him.

Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, a suspect in the Crocus City Hall shooting on Friday sits in a glass cage in the Basmanny District Court in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

The officer, who was previously seen sporting a neo-Nazi patch, has now put up the short, bloodied blade for auction.

The channel's administrators said that they would only send "part of the funds to a charity account for victims of the terrorist attack", referring to the massacre that left nearly 140 civilians dead.

It is understood bids have reached ten thousand rubles, equivalent to £85.

The knife is understood to be made and sold by Russia knife maker Kizlyar. it is about six-and-a-half inches long in total, and is sold on its website to Europeans for €62 (£53)

On Monday Vladimir Putin said that radical Islamists were the ones who had carried out the attack.

When asked if the assault represented an intelligence service failure, the Kremlin said that Russia's standoff with the West meant intelligence-sharing was not happening in the way it used to.

"Unfortunately, our world shows that no city, no country can be completely immune from the threat of terrorism," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.