'Most violent prisoner in Britain' Charles Bronson makes apparent threat in letter ahead of public parole hearing

In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

A criminal dubbed the 'most violent prisoner in Britain' made an apparent threat in a letter, just as he has been a granted public parole hearing set to take place next year.

In a letter shared with The Sun, Bronson - who now uses the name Salvador - wrote about his plans should he be released from HMP Woodhill prison in Buckinghamshire.

A fan of the 69-year-old called Connor first sent a letter to Bronson when he got wind about the hearing, The Sun reported.

He wished the long-time prisoner luck and asked what he would do when he finally got a taste of freedom.

Bronson replied: “First thing is a double bubble proper English fry-up.

Read more: Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being in 'total denial' during fiery PMQs exchange

Read more: I'm not Mick Grinch: Union boss insists strikes won't ruin Christmas and calls for more talks to avert walkouts

“Then go collecting whats owing me from all the parasites that have sucked off me for 4 decades.

“Should be fun! Be lucky. Charles Salvador.”

On the outside of the envelope he wrote: “Never walk backwards into a bears cave eating a Big Mac!”

Luton-born Bronson won a court case in 2020 arguing for a public parole hearing and was granted one earlier this month.

Legal reforms allowing hearings to take place in public were brought in in July.

Luton-born Bronson won a court case in 2020 arguing for a public parole hearing and was granted one earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

In a document setting out the decision for a public hearing, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador.

"I, therefore, grant the application for the hearing to be held in public.”

The case is yet to be listed and a date for the hearing has not been set.

Bronson has been granted a public parole hearing set to take place next year. Picture: Alamy

Bronson was originally convicted of armed robbery in 1974 and acquired a reputation as a violent and dangerous prisoner.

In 1999 he took a prison education worker hostage and was sentenced to life.

He was further sentenced in 2000 to a discretionary life term, with a minimum of four years, for taking a prison teacher hostage for 44 hours at HMP Hull.

Since then the Parole Board has repeatedly refused to direct his release from prison.

