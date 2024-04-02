One of Britain's most wanted men arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run after 'child sex charges'

2 April 2024, 09:41 | Updated: 2 April 2024, 09:46

Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run
Richard Burrows has been arrested after 27 years on the run. Picture: Cheshire Police

By StephenRigley

One of the UK's 'most wanted' fugitives has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 years on the run.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard John Ramsey Burrows, now aged 80, failed to turn up for a trial at Chester Crown Court in December 1997.

He had been charged with two counts of serious sexual assault and 11 counts of indecent assault related to the historical abuse of children alleged to have happened between 1969 and 1971, Cheshire Police said.

Some were reported to have happened in a children's home in Congleton, Cheshire, while others were alleged to have happened in Hartlebury, Worcestershire.

Richard Burrows was arrested at Heathrow Airport
Richard Burrows was arrested at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Cheshire Police

Read More: Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after man hit and killed by car in east London

Read More: Police call on those 'staying silent' on Claudia Lawrence case to come forward 15 years after disappearance

Since then Burrows, a former Scoutmaster from Audlem, Cheshire, has been on the run.

Last Thursday, he was detained at Heathrow Airport having returned to the UK from Thailand.

Burrows has been remanded in police custody since his arrested and is set to appear at Chester Crown Court today.

Detective Inspector Eleanor Atkinson said: "Our determination to locate Burrows has not faltered over the past 27 years and his arrest marks a significant step forward in this case and the beginning of closure for all those involved.

"I would like to thank the public for the information that they have provided over the years during our search for Burrows and I hope that his arrest provides some reassurance.

"I also hope that his arrest acts as a warning to any other wanted suspects – demonstrating that no matter how long you hide, we will find you and you will be arrested."

Extensive enquiries were carried out over the years, with him being listed as being among national crime charity Crimestoppers' most wanted people in the UK.The arrest was carried out following joint work between Cheshire Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Duncan Burrage, NCA International Liaison Officer in Thailand, said: "Utilising our international network and working closely with Cheshire Police colleagues, we have been able to track down a fugitive wanted in connection to extremely serious allegations. 'This arrest demonstrates law enforcement's unwavering commitment to hunt down those who await justice in the UK."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Fans and friends of the star have called the incident "horrifying", "disgusting" and "horrendous".

TV star left 'devastated' after beloved family dog shot and killed by food delivery driver

Finland School Shooting

Student, 12, opens fire at Finland school wounding three children

Finland School Shooting

Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city

The brothers could make up after King Charles' and Princess Kate's "very serious illnesses", says one royal commentator.

William & Harry may finally end feud after Royal Family cancer shocks

Syria Israel

Israel accused of strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Donald Trump

Trump’s gag order expanded after social media posts about judge’s daughter

Exclusive
A Met Police officer told a Jewish woman that swastikas 'need to be looked at in context'

Why Didn’t They Know?! Met Police told to "Get Back To School" after Swastika Shame

Three children were injured in the attack.

Child gunman, 13, wounds three classmates in Finnish school rampage before being held by police

Team GB has faced backlash over the redesign.

Outrage as Team GB unveils ‘diverse’ Union Jack redesign in pink and purple - weeks after England football shirt row

The pair have reportedly demanded a review.

Fresh agony for families of British backpackers murdered in Thailand 10 years ago as killers demand review

Israel Palestinians

Gaza medical officials say Israeli strike kills four foreign aid workers

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump posts £140 million bond to avert asset seizure

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired a missile into its eastern waters

Syria Israel

‘Revolutionary Guards killed’ in airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip. File image from March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

British volunteer among seven aid workers killed in airstrike after delivering food to displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Adidas bans Germany football fans from buying number 44 kit over resemblance to Nazi symbol

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush, who co-starred with Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman, dies aged 97

Easter holiday causes traffic congestion on the M5 between junctions 15/16 and 17

Easter travel chaos continues as drivers face 'nearly double' journey times heading home after bank holiday weekend
Pacific Grey Whale

Whale population recovers five years after hundreds washed up dead

Shakira calls Barbie film ‘emasculating’ for her sons and says pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'

Shakira calls Barbie ‘emasculating’ for her sons, saying pop culture should not 'rob men of their possibility to be men'
Emergency services work at a destroyed building hit by an air strike in Damascus, Syria, Monday

Israeli airstrike destroys Iranian consulate building in Syria, killing seven including two senior military commanders
Maryland Bridge Collapse

Temporary shipping channel created after Baltimore bridge collapse

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'

X Factor star says Simon Cowell will walk her down the aisle as she calls talent judge her 'surrogate parent'
Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years for stealing from clients and his law firm

‘It doesn’t need context - it’s an outrageous symbol’: Met condemned after swastika row on Palestine protest

'It doesn't need context - it's an outrageous symbol': Met condemned after swastika row on pro-Palestine protest
Russia Shooting

Terrorist cell linked to Moscow concert hall attack ‘broken up’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles greets well-wishers

‘I’m doing my best’: King Charles speaks to well-wishers on surprise Windsor walkabout after Easter Sunday service
King Charles and Queen Camilla in Windsor this morning

Smiling King Charles in good spirits as he makes first major public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate drew inspiration from Queen Elizabeth

Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit