27 September 2023, 10:19

Mother-of-three 'died of cardiac arrest' after cold water immersion therapy.

By Danielle DeWolfe

A mother-of-three died after her heart stopped beating during a cold water therapy session in a Derbyshire river, an inquest has heard.

Kellie Jean Poole, 39, died on April 25 last year after suffering a 'cardiac arrest' after entering the water with friends on a stretch of the river River Goyt in Whaley Bridge.

An inquest heard how Ms Poole, from Droylsden in Thameside, Greater Manchester, was "laughing and joking" as she entered the river, before collapsing and falling forward into the cold water.

The mother-of-three was taking part in the popular form of immersion therapy favoured by celebrities, as organised by the Breatheolution company.

During the inquest into the mother's death, a doctor said the temperature of the water was recorded as 10.7C – a factor which doctors deemed was “relevant” in the case.

Picture: Facebook

After entering the water, Ms Poole is said to have complained of a headache according to friends, and was told to splash her face with cold water by instructor Kevin O'Neil as he poured water over her head.

Alex Killeen-Fitzgerald, a friend of Ms Poole's who accompanied her into the river, described how the group implemented the breathing techniques employed by Mr O'Neill before entering the river.

She told the hearing: "It was cold but not unbearable. Kevin kept reminding us to breathe like he had taught us."

"All three of us were holding hands and were giggling and having a really great time," she added.

"I was about to put my shoulders under the water when I noticed Kellie coming towards me... I thought she was walking towards me but she was actually falling – very quickly I realised she was falling."

As part of the inquest, senior coroner, Peter Nieto, said the practice of cold water immersion was "fairly lightly regulated if regulated at all".

Picture: LBC / Alamy

Giving evidence, Dr Damian Kelly, a consultant cardiologist, added her death was a truly “tragic case” which saw the cold water “incapacitated” Ms Poole.

Asked by Mr Nieto whether he thought it was likely that cold water had a role to play in the cardiac arrest, Mr Kelly said: “Yes, I think that is what has happened. It is difficult not to see it as relevant.”

Mr O'Neill, who has 18,000 followers on Instagram, is described as a qualified "Advanced Oxygen Advantage Instructor" according to his page.

Breatheolution's celebrity clients include WAG Coleen Rooney, 37 and actor Stephen Graham.

According to his website, he helps people through “breath work, cold water therapy and self-discovery” costs around £160 for a two hour session.

The inquest heard how consultant pathologist Dr Abed Zaitoun had recorded her cause of death as 'sudden cardiac death', caused by left ventricular hypertrophy - a condition which causes a thickening of the walls of the lower left heart chamber.

Zitoun added: “[Cold water] might have had an effect on the cardiac function and might link to sudden death.”

The inquest continues.

