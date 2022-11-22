Breaking News

Triple murder probe after mother and her two children killed in flat fire that was ‘started deliberately'

Mother and her two daughters killed in flat fire in Nottingham. Picture: Police/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Police have launched a triple murder investigation after a mother whose two children died in hospital having sustained critical injuries.

Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre after the fire in Fairisle Close, Clifton, at 3.17am on Sunday, and was placed on a life support machine, but died this morning.

Her two children, Naeemah Drammeh, 1, and Fatimah Drammeh, 3, were taken to the same hospital but were pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A murder inquiry has now been launched after a joint fire and police investigation concluded that the fire was started deliberately.

A 31-year-old man from Clifton was arrested on Sunday night remains in custody. Police have been awarded an extra 36 hours to interview him.

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three. Picture: Family handout

Police outside the scene of the fire in Clifton, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are dealing with one of the most horrendous crimes - the death of two young children and their mother.

"This is a deeply upsetting tragedy and I can only imagine the family’s pain. They include the woman’s husband and the father of the two children, who was not in the UK at the time of the fire.

“Both he and other members of the family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this incredibly difficult time and we ask for the media to give them privacy while they deal with this incredible loss.

“This has been an extremely traumatic event for them, and I’d like to reassure them we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring them the justice they deserve.

“To achieve this, a large team of detectives has been working long days and nights to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“A number of specialists have also been examining the scene and this is likely to continue for some time.

“This is now being treated as a triple homicide.

“The local community has been shocked and deeply saddened by the events of the past two days and I want to thank those living in the area for the patience and understanding while we gather evidence at the scene.

“I also want to thank those who have already come forward, but I would urge anyone with any information, regardless of how insignificant you think it may be, to contact us.

“We would specifically like to speak to anyone who was in or around Fairisle Close between between 12am and 4.30am on Sunday morning.”

High visibility patrols will be based in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and are happy to speak to residents about any concerns they may have.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to submit it here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

If you would prefer to speak to us, please call 101 and ask for Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident 110 of 20 November 2022.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.