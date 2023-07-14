'One day the dawn will break for us': Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber sobs during funeral address

Mother's heartbreaking tears for Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber at his funeral. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The sobbing mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber vowed to her family that "one day the dawn will break for us" in an emotional speech at her son's funeral.

Emma Webber addressed some 600 family members and friends inside the Taunton Minister in Somerset on Friday, a month after her beloved son 'Barney' was stabbed to death alongside two others in Nottingham city centre.

It came after friends of the university student branded him the "antidote to loneliness" and "the only person I ever wanted to be" as they paid tribute to him during the service.

Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, gives a reading during his funeral of at Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Charlie Webber, the brother of Barnaby Webber, is embraced by their father David Webber during his funeral of at Taunton Minster i. Picture: Alamy

Barnaby Webber who was killed while walking home on a night out. Picture: social media

Read More: Victims in Nottingham attacks all suffered stab wounds to the chest, inquest hears

Read More: Nottingham attacks suspect Valdo Calocane appears in court as judge praises 'dignity' of victims' families

One fellow student said: "Webbsy had a winning smile and could turn his hand to anything," while a school teacher added: "We will not see his like again. By living like he did, we can become better people."

His father had previously told the service: "If he liked you, he liked you, he never had a hidden agenda...it makes us so proud that the was like this... I'd like everyone to be a little bit more patient, caring of others, and maybe, be a little bit more Barney."

Friends from Taunton School and the University of Nottingham were among those who packed out Taunton Minister for the funeral, while many more are gathered outside to watch as the service is relayed on large screens.

His father David and younger brother Charlie had helped carry his coffin into the church, while several nearby roads were closed off due to the large crowds in attendance.

Also attending were the family of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, who died alongside Mr Webber.

Both Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, 65, who also died, were remembered at the service.

The service was led by the Right Reverend Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton.

Family and friends gather for funeral of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber

The funeral service for Barnaby Webber at Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset. Picture: Alamy

The funeral service for Barnaby Webber at Taunton Minster in Taunton, Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Following the service, a private cremation will take place for the history student.

Mr Webber, who was a keen cricketer, died alongside medical student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, from Woodford, London.

The friends were stabbed to death as they walked home from a night out, with 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates killed around an hour later.

Since their deaths both families have set up charity foundations in their honour to ensure they 'leave a legacy'.

A fundraiser in the name of Barnaby has already raised more than £11,000, far surpassing its £5,300 goal.

An inquest into the deaths heard all three victims had died as a result of stab wounds.Valdo Calocane, 31, is charged with their murder and the attempted murder of three pedestrians by driving a van into them in the city centre.

Calocane, who has identified himself as Adam Mendes in previous court appearances, will face trial in January next year, pending a plea hearing on September 25.