Nottingham attacks suspect Valdo Calocane appears in court as judge praises 'dignity' of victims' families

Valdo Calcocane will stand trial for triple murder next year. Picture: Alamy

StephenRigley

A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of three people who were stabbed to death in Nottingham.

Valdo Calocane, 31, is accused of killing 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.

When asked to identify himself at the start of the hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, the defendant replied ‘my name is Adam Mendes’, which he also said when he faced magistrates in the city on Sunday.

Wearing a grey prison jumper and tracksuit, and flanked by five security officers in the dock, Calocane, of no fixed abode, remained calm in the dock and was not asked to enter pleas during the hearing in the packed courtroom.

Valdo Calcocane in court. Picture: Alamy

Peter Ratliff, prosecuting, said: "This is a complex and ongoing investigation with multiple lines of inquiry being pursued."

Judge Nirmal Shant KC adjourned proceedings until a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 25 at the same court and thanked the families of the victims for their "upmost restraint".

Speaking to Mr Ratliff, with members of Mr Coates’ family in court, the judge said: "There are a number of people here today who are profoundly and devastatingly affected by this case.

"Can I say through you that they have shown the upmost restraint and dignity and I thank them for it."

Judge Shant set a provisional trial date of January 12 2024 and remanded Calocane into custody.