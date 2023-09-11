Mother-of-three divides internet by breastfeeding husband, 30, claiming he is 'obsessed' with her breast milk

By Danielle DeWolfe

A mother-of-three has divided the internet after claiming her husband breastfeeds from her and is "obsessed' with her breast milk.

What the couple describes as a happy accident, mum-of-three Rachel Bailey, 30, first began breastfeeding her husband Alexander, 30, after she began over-lactating following the birth of their second child.

With Alexander claiming the act saves his wife from pain, the couple's unconventional antics began back in 2017 whilst on a couple's cruise.

Now rising to internet stardom, the pair describe themselves as "boundary pushers" on their YouTube channel, adding they "don't conform to what everybody expects".

With Alexander claiming he prefers the taste of his wife's breast milk to conventional cow’s milk, he adds that the extra nutrition the milk offers has done wonders for his health.

"I didn't bring my pump on the cruise," explains Rachel of her husband's starting point, adding: "I was engorged for three days out of a seven day trip.

"Day three - I couldn't take it anymore," she explains. "What did I do?"

"I was breast-fed," adds Alexandre.

The couple's YouTube video on the subject now has over 1.3 million views, with the pair's joint TikTok garnering 2.9 million likes and more than 140,000 followers.

The pair have even previously starred in US television series 'My Strange Addictions' documenting their bizarre penchant.

Claiming the act stops her being in pain, the couple also claim their videos highlight the subject "in a lighthearted way".

Taking to YouTube to address the controversy, the couple responded to the online critics.

"Let us worry about our kids," Alexander said, adding: "Our kids are fine".