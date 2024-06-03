Mother's tribute as baby son and sister killed in horror crash as man due in court

3 June 2024, 14:45

Baby Zackary Blades and his aunt Karlene Warner, 30, died after the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M)
Baby Zackary Blades and his aunt Karlene Warner, 30, died after the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M). Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A man has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash on the A1 which killed a baby boy and his aunt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Durham Police said eight-month-old Zackary Blades and 30-year-old Karlene Warner were travelling in a Peugeot 308 between Chester-le-Street and Durham when they were struck by an Audi Q5 at around 3.15am on Friday.

The pair sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Zackary's mother, Shalorna Warner, was driving the vehicle at the time and sustained minor injuries.

Zackary Blades was only eight months old when he died alongside his aunt Karlene Warner in a crash
Zackary Blades was only eight months old when he died alongside his aunt Karlene Warner in a crash. Picture: social media

Read More: Mother whose two sets of twins died in house fire denies manslaughter and child cruelty

Read More: Dramatic moment police swoop on masked thieves as pair ransack opticians for designer swag

Ms Warner and Zackary's father, Jack Blades, paid tribute to their son.

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce the tragic death of our beautiful son, Zackary," they said.

"We only had you in our arms for eight months but in that time, you brought us so much happiness to all our lives.

"We had so many amazing memories together as a family that will never ever be forgotten; thank you for giving us the best Christmas and holiday together in that time.

"You started crawling from such an early stage, you absolutely loved your food, you started to say mama, your top teeth had just come through, you were climbing the stairs and would always laugh while doing it because you knew you were being naughty.

"You were so close to standing up on your own.

"I'm so sorry you never got to grow up.

"Our little Zack - mammy and daddy love you so much, you didn't deserve any of this.

"You were such a happy, cheeky boy.

"I am so sorry this has happened - our hearts are truly broken. We will never forget you, you will always be in our hearts."

"We miss you so much and will for the rest of our lives.

"We know your Auntie Karlene will take the best care of you."

The family also paid tribute to Ms Warner, who leaves behind a daughter, Everly.

"How do we put into words to describe the amazing mother, partner, daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, and friend Karlene was?" they said.

"You light up every room you walked into like the bright shining diamond that you were.

"You leave behind the most precious daughter in Everly, and she will know how amazing and special you were.

"You had so much to look forward to in life and that has been taken.

"You would go and above and beyond to help anyone and cared so much for others, always putting others before yourself.

"Your crazy, sassy, funny, beautiful, presence will stay with us forever and is so evident in your beautiful little girl.

"You may be gone but you live on through Everly.

"Life for us will continue but we don't know how to carry on without you both.

"You had found your soulmate in Keiran, and he loved you so much and will treasure the memories you, him and Everly shared together.

"We find comfort knowing that you are with our beautiful Zackary and you are together.

"Sleep tight Karlene and fly high forever. You are loved beyond measure."

A 38-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested at the scene of the collision.

He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

He was due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawaii Kilauea Erupts

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, is erupting again

Pakistan Imran Khan

Imran Khan acquitted of leaking state secrets but remains in prison

Airlines are expected to change guidance on wearing seatbelts and are considering how to encourage customers to strap in for the whole flight even when the seatbelt sign is off.

Plane passengers to be told to always wear seatbelts during flights after Singapore Airlines turbulence that killed passenger
OLY Paris Eiffel Tower Incident

Three men suspected of ‘psychological violence’ at Eiffel Tower

Hunter Biden

US President says he has ‘boundless love’ for son amid gun case jury selection

Nigel Farage is to stand in the General Election

'I've changed my mind': Nigel Farage standing to be Reform MP after last minute U-turn

UK had its warmest spring on record, new figures reveal

UK had its warmest spring on record...but also one of the wettest, Met Office figures reveal

Flooding in Germany

Four dead after floods strike southern Germany

Yves Bissouma, 27, and his partner were allegedly attacked by two hooded assailants outside the Majestic Barriere hotel in Cannes around 4am on Sunday

Tottenham star Yves Bissouma 'tear gassed and mugged' in France as attackers make off with £260,000 watch

Maldives bans Israeli passport holders from entering country over Gaza conflict

Israel tells citizens to leave Maldives after island's government bans nationals over Gaza war

Ian Towning has issued a message of thanks for all the support he has receieved since the attack

Celebrity antiques dealer shares update after being 'smashed to bits' by hammer-wielding thugs during £100,000 raid

The woman presented at hospital with slurred speech and extreme tiredness, only to be discharged with a diagnosis of being drunk - despite saying she had not been drinking.

Woman who visited A&E seven times and was 3.5 times UK drink-drive limit - was drunk on her own gut bacteria

Fungus the Bogeyman and a Jules Verne tale are among the banned books

Fungus the Bogeyman and a Jules Verne classic are among the books banned from libraries after a single complaint

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf registers as presidential candidate

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze. Their mother Deveca Rose has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child cruelty

Mother whose two sets of twins died in house fire denies manslaughter and child cruelty

There is one common act that can void your consumer rights

The common act that voids your consumer rights if your parcel delivery goes missing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Toyota chairman

Toyota chairman apologises for vehicle tests cheating

The dramatic moment police swooped on two masked thieves attempting to ransack an opticians in search of designer sunglasses has been caught on camera.

Dramatic moment police swoop on masked thieves as pair ransack opticians for designer swag

His emotional parents have visited the new centre for MND in Leeds

Rob Burrow's tearful parents watch as work begins on hero's final wish - an MND centre to help others
Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
Plane takes off

Expect the cost of your air fare to keep going up, aviation leaders warn

Sun worshippers took to parks and beaches across parts of the UK took in a bid to enjoying a fleeting glimpse of summer, with the thermostat hitting the mid-twenties.

Cruel Summer? Met Office warn of June washout with soaring temperatures delayed by thunderstorms and wet weather
Afghanistan Floods

Thousands of children in Afghanistan affected by ongoing flash floods – Unicef

The Schussen river floods part of Meckenbeuren in southern Germany

Firefighter dies and train derails amid heavy rain and flooding in Germany

Sri Lanka Weather

Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

Stormy Daniels has told Melania to ditch Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels tells Melania to 'ditch Donald Trump now' after guilty verdict in hush money trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place
Charles and Andrew are said to be in a row over the Royal Lodge

King Charles 'threatens to cut ties with Prince Andrew for good' if he refuses to 'downsize' in Royal Lodge row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit