Motorbike community left in shock after sudden death of Keith Farmer aged 35

10 November 2022, 19:17

Keith Farmer
Keith Farmer. Picture: Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

The motorbike community has been left in shock after the sudden death of British motorcycle champion Keith Farmer, who died aged 35.

The former rider, who is known as the ‘Clogher Bullet’, retired in 2021 after winning national championship titles in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2108 in the Superstock 600 and Superstock 1000 classes.

His heartbroken brother, David Farmer, announced the news in a social media post.

He said: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side.

“Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed.”

A statement from the Bennetts British Superbike Championship said: “Everyone connected with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship is saddened to hear of Keith Farmer’s untimely passing at the age of just 35,”

“Keith will be terribly missed by all that had the pleasure of meeting him throughout his career. He was a brilliant and successful rider on track, who will be fondly remembered by his rivals, colleagues and fans following today’s tragic news.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family members and in particular his children. Rest in peace Keith.”

