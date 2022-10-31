Shocking moment fleeing motorcyclist is engulfed in fireball after police taser ignites petrol-filled backpack

The suspect can be seen bursting into flames as the taser is deployed. Picture: Screenshot

By Danielle DeWolfe

Police have released dashcam footage of the moment a motorcyclist involved in a high-speed chase was engulfed in a fireball, after local law enforcement deployed a taser in an attempt to subdue him.

The fleeing motorcyclist, who was carrying a petrol-filled backpack at the time, can be seen bursting into flames as he attempts to escape from police in America.

The driver, named as Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Alexander, Arkansas, is expected to make a full recovery following the incident, despite currently remaining in hospital.

Arkansas Police claim to have halted Mr Gaylor’s motorbike as part of a routine traffic stop after no licence plate was visible.

The state troopers then engaged in a high-speed pursuit that saw the motorbike reach speeds in excess of 100 mph.

He can be seen driving into a residential neighbourhood, before the helmet-clad motorcyclist attempts to flee on foot.

With the driver and two officers out of shot for a few seconds, the two troopers can be seen chasing the suspect into shot before deploying the laser.

Despite being engulfed in flames, Mr Gaylor remains on his feet and can be seen staggering a handful of metres, a trail of flaming undergrowth in his wake.

The fleeing motorcyclist can be seen attempting to escape on foot. Picture: screenshot

Attempting to put out the flames by rolling along the floor, state troopers can then be seen attempting to extinguish the blazing figure before providing medical care to Gaylor.

Following his near-death experience, Mr Gaylor now faces a slew of charges, including felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle, no liability insurance, driving with a suspended licence and reckless driving.