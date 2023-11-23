Motorist who ploughed into Canadian border was New York businessman who was driving $300k Bentley with his wife

A man and woman died in the huge explosion at the border. Picture: Social Media

By Emma Soteriou

The driver who died in a car explosion at the US-Canada border in Niagara Falls was a New York businessman who was driving a $300,000 Bentley with his wife, it has emerged.

The 56-year-old businessman and his wife, who are yet to be named, died when the car crashed into the US checkpoint on the Canadian border. Their car exploded into flames just before 11.30am local time.

The pair had visited the Seneca Niagara casino resort before the incident but were only there for "minutes", it is understood.

Sources from the resort said the couple were not believed to be regulars and may have only made the stop to change money.

"We are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into the incident that occurred near the Rainbow Bridge," a spokesman told the Daily Mail.

"We have reviewed and provided information related to a vehicle that stopped at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino only for a matter of minutes shortly before the crash occurred."

Car seen flying through the air at US - Canada checkpoint near Niagara Falls

The couple were planning on driving to a Kiss concert in Canada, according to CNN.

The man was believed to be from a well-known family in Grand Isle, New York, and had a medical issue.

The explosion meant the Rainbow Bridge was closed just before Thanksgiving, which is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said in a press conference on Wednesday evening that it wa a miracle there had not been more injuries.

Aside from the passengers, who both died, one agent with Customs and Border Patrol suffered minor injuries.

Ms Hochul said the man and woman in the car were local and there was no indication of terrorism.

"There is no evidence at this time that there was terror activity," she said.

She continued: "Based on what is happening in the world, everyone is on edge. This is an international border.

"I won't call it an accident yet. All we know is there was a horrific incident, a crash, a loss of life - but at this time: no known terrorism activity."