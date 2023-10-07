Ten motorists airlifted out of Scotland landslip after heavy rains strands drivers after Met Office amber rain warning

Scotland has been hit by extreme rain - causing ten people having to be airlifted after landslips. Picture: Network Rail Scotland/X

By Jenny Medlicott

A coastguard helicopter has airlifted 10 people from their vehicles after extreme rain caused multiple landslides on roads in Scotland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A number of vehicles on the A83 and A815 in Argyll and Bute were stuck as a result of the extreme weather.

Police said no injuries have been reported but that a HM Coastguard helicopter was used to bring them to safety.

It comes after parts of Scotland have been hit by flooding on Saturday due to the extreme rainfall.

Train services have been cancelled across Scotland after the Met Office put a yellow alert in place for the country.

Read more: Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Cathy dies aged 84: Tributes to the 'one person Man United legend never answered back to'

Read more: ‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel

Network Rail Scotland shared images of the flooded rail tracks as they announced suspended services. Picture: Network Rail Scotland/X

Network Rail Scotland have announced the suspension of a number of train services due to flooding on rail tracks throughout the day.

Amber and yellow Met Office warnings are in place until tomorrow morning - as southern parts of the UK witness a late blast of summer.

Announcing the amber weather warnings, Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “Prolonged heavy rain is expected to cause widespread disruption for much of Scotland.

The A83 is closed between Tarbet and Lochgilphead due to multiple landslips. Our emergency partner @HMCoastguard have shared this image from their search and rescue helicopter at Cairndow. Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption. pic.twitter.com/SgeB1oQtop — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) October 7, 2023

"While Saturday into Sunday will be widely very wet for Scotland, the heaviest, most disruptive, rain is expected in western and central Scotland, as is reflected in our warnings.

“Within the Amber warning area, 80-100mm of rain is likely quite widely, with as much as 150-180mm possible in some of the wettest spots. Rain is expected to slowly clear to the north during Sunday morning.

"We’ll continue to review warnings so it’s important for everyone to stay up to date with the latest forecast for their area.”

Police Scotland issued a own warning to Scots, saying that the A83 is closed due to the landslips.

The force wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The A83 is closed between Tarbet and Lochgilphead due to multiple landslips. Our emergency partner @HMCoastguard have shared this image from their search and rescue helicopter at Cairndow.

"Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption."