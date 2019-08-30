Tory MP David Davies slams The 1975 over response to ‘climate emergency’

Tory MP David Davies slams The 1975 over response to ‘climate emergency’. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Welsh Tory MP David Davies has released a scathing statement addressed to The 1975, slamming them for their response to the "climate emergency".

In an open letter, David Davies MP called British pop band The 1975 out on their "hypocrisy" concerning the current "climate emergency".

Sharing the statement on Twitter, Davies wrote: "I've been listening to the climate change essay recorded by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg for your new album.

"Apparently, you feel so strongly about the "climate emergency" that you are donating all proceeds from the track to Extinction Rebellion so they can continue to block roads and prevent people from getting to work."

The Welsh MP then spoke about the band's tour, which is currently underway, highlighting the fact they are about to play in South Korea, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and elsewhere.

He then ranted: "Given your concern about a "climate emergency", I just wondered how you are going to get to these places?

"Are you travelling to Asia on the Trans-Siberian Express? Or will you be sailing in a £4m super-yacht like your mate Greta?"

Davies went on to call the band fronted by Matty Healy "hypocritical" for "preach[ing] on the evils of carbon emissions" while "jett[ing] across the globe."

Climate protest backing pop group ⁦@the1975⁩ are off on a world tour next week. I’ve written to ask them if they are travelling by train or yacht.. pic.twitter.com/4pQXxOqGwW — David TC Davies MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 (@DavidTCDavies) August 30, 2019

The post, which was shared in the early hours on Friday morning, has since received backlash online, with the public condemning the politician for not focusing on more pressing issues.

One Twitter user wrote: "Good to see you're not wasting important political time."

Another added: Honestly and I say this for your own good, get a life."

A third chimed in: "What scares me @DavidTCDavies is i don’t think you realise how stupid this makes you look. And you’ve gone to the effort of typing it up on nice paper and everything. You’re a disgrace to your office. Resign."

Good to see you're not wasting important political time 🙄 — River Monster (@RiverMonsterSW) August 30, 2019

Honestly and I say this for your own good, get a life. — Sinan Kose (@TheSinanKose) August 30, 2019

What scares me @DavidTCDavies is i don’t think you realise how stupid this makes you look. And you’ve gone to the effort of typing it up on nice paper and everything. You’re a disgrace to your office. Resign. — Chris Harper 🌈 (@Harpsichordi) August 30, 2019

Members of The 1975 have yet to comment on the post.