'He was too kind for this world': Mum of boy, 7, killed in hit-and-run says she will bury son with 'unopened Christmas gift'

William Brown's mother has said she will bury her son with his Christmas gifts. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The mother of a seven-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run has said she will bury her son with his unopened Christmas gift as he 'never got to see it'.

William Brown Jr, 7, was playing football outside his Folkestone home with two friends on Wednesday when he was hit by two cars on the Sandgate Esplanade.

The boy was declared dead at the scene.

One of the drivers fled the scene, leading to a manhunt, as William’s parents urged the driver to hand themselves in.

Paying tribute to her son, William’s mother, Laura Brown described the seven-year-old as the “sweetest, kindest and funniest boy”.

She said her son “loved taxidermy” and wanted an Octopus for Christmas, so had purchased a taxidermy one to gift him on December 25.

“He didn’t get to see it, it’s still wrapped. I’m going to put it in his coffin,” she told The Mirror.

“He was just always in Will’s world. He was too kind for this world. If there was a question to ask he had to ask it. He needed to know the answers to everything.

“He loved football. He supported Manchester United like his dad. But his favourite player of all time was Ronaldo. He died in his Ronaldo kit."

Earlier on Thursday the boy's father, William Brown Senior, said his son was hit as he was trying to collect his football and described him as "a beautiful boy" who "believed in forgiveness and love".

Mr Brown added: "If it's you, you're feeling guilty, but we really need to know so we can lay our son in peace and know what happened to him."

Police confirmed on Thursday evening that a man, 49, had been arrested and is being questioned.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the serious collision investigation unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/DGC/130/23.