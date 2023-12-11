Mum clutches red toy as she appears in court charged with killing her two sets of twins in house fire

11 December 2023, 14:22

Deveca Rose appeared in court following the deaths of both her sets of twins in a house fire
Deveca Rose appeared in court following the deaths of both her sets of twins in a house fire. Picture: alamy/facebook

StephenRigley

A mother clutched a red toy as she appeared in court over the deaths of her two sets of twin sons who died in a horror house fire.

Deveca Rose, 29, was charged on Thursday after a fire ripped through her property in Collingwood Road, Sutton, on December 16, 2021, and killed her four children - Leyton and Logan Hoath, three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, four. 

Ms Rose, who is also accused of child abandonment, was dressed in black as she appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court this morning, where she gave no indication of her pleas.

Ms Rose leaving Bromley Magistrates Court with family members
Ms Rose leaving Bromley Magistrates Court with family members. Picture: Alamy

Granting Ms Rose conditional bail, District Judge Sarah Turnock added conditions to the 29-year-old's bail and sent the case to the Old Bailey, where the defendant will be due to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 8, 2024.

The judge told Ms Rose: "You are charged with very serious offences and if you were found guilty of any or all of these offences. It is likely you would go to prison for a significant period of time."

Emergency services were called to a fire at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at around 7pm on December 16, 2021.

The huge inferno ripped through the entire ground floor of the mid-terraced house overwhelming the four boys with smoke.

Brothers Kyson and bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died
Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died. Picture: facebook

Sixty firefighters rushed to the scene in under three minutes and tried to rescue the boys.The children were pulled from the blaze but tragically could not be saved.

Medics attempted CPR outside the house where the brothers' unopened Christmas gifts lay under the tree in cinders.The case will next be heard at the Old Bailey on January 8

