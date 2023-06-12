Mum-of-three jailed for more than two years for taking abortion pills after legal limit

12 June 2023, 19:34 | Updated: 12 June 2023, 19:37

The woman received a 28-month sentence, 14 of which will be spent in custody with the remainder on licence
The woman received a 28-month sentence, 14 of which will be spent in custody with the remainder on licence. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman has been jailed for more than two years for taking abortion pills when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant, which is after the legal limit.

The mum-of-three was sent abortion pills after lying to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) about how far along in her pregnancy she was, Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court heard on Monday.

The prosecution accused the woman, who is not being named, of making a number of searches online between February and May 2020, including "how to have an abortion without going to the doctor" and "how to lose a baby at six months".

The woman, who had three sons before becoming pregnant again in 2019, did not see a doctor about her pregnancy because she was "embarrassed" and was unaware about how far along she was, the court was told.

The woman received a 28-month sentence, 14 of which will be spent in custody with the remainder on licence.

The sentencing has been subject to a wave of criticism, including Labour MP Stella Creasy, who told LBCNews there are concerns that the ruling could be the start of an attempt to roll back a woman's right to choose in the UK.

Leader of the Women's Equality Party fumes at the UK's 'archaic abortion laws'

The woman, 44, spoke to a nurse practitioner at BPAS, an abortion care service, on May 6 2020 and, based on her answers to questions about her pregnancy, it was determined she was only around seven weeks pregnant.

She was later sent abortion pills in the post.

After having taken the pills later, a 999 call was made at 6.39pm saying the woman was in labour.

Her child was born during the course of the phone call, prosecutors told the court.

The baby was not breathing and despite resuscitation attempts by paramedics, who arrived at the scene at about 7pm, she was pronounced dead at hospital around 45 minutes later.

Read More: Married Premier League and England football star 'pays mistress £20k to stay silent after affair and abortion'

Read More: Vermont protects access to medical abortions

'Of course this woman had to do what she had to do!' says caller on illegal abortion

The woman was initially charged with child destruction and pleaded not guilty.

She later pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of section 58 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, administering drugs or using instruments to procure abortion, which was accepted by the prosecution.

The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

Prosecuting, barrister Mr Robert Price said: "She lied to BPAS about how pregnant she was so they sent the tablets to her. She said she had not seen a doctor about her pregnancy because she was embarrassed.

"While the baby was not full term, she was approaching that stage of development. Multiple and prolonged internet searches showed a level of planning.

"The taking of the drugs was a planned and deliberate act in which her intention could only have been to procure an abortion."

Defending the woman, Barry White said Covid lockdowns had changed the way healthcare and advice services were operating to minimise face-to-face contact.

He told the court: "The restrictions placed on services to advise women may explain why there were so many internet searches for information on behalf of the defendant.

"We can never really know or imagine the turmoil she would have been experiencing at the time.

"The defendant may well have made use of services had they been available at the time. This will haunt her forever."

Mr Justice Pepperall acknowledged it is an emotive case and said it was made more "tragic" because the woman did not plead guilty earlier, adding that he may have been able to consider suspending the jail sentence if she had.

He said the woman, who was given a 28-month extended sentence, will serve 14 months in custody and the remainder on licence after her release.

He added: "This case concerns one woman's tragic and unlawful decision to obtain a very late abortion.

"The balance struck by the law between a woman's reproductive rights and the rights of her unborn foetus is an emotive and often controversial issue. That is, however, a matter for Parliament and not for the courts."

Asked if Rishi Sunak is confident that criminalising abortion in some circumstances remains the right approach, his spokesman said: "Our laws as they stand balance a woman's right to access safe and legal abortions with the rights of an unborn child.

"I'm not aware of any plans to address that approach."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jack Grealish made the most of his weekend celebrating his club's victory.

Make mine a treble: Jack Grealish is seeing stars after weekend boozer in Europe following Man City treble victory

I-95-Collapse

Probe into collapse of US east coast’s main north-south road after tanker fire

Solaine Thornton was shot dead while playing on the swings

British girl, 11, who was shot dead 'didn't stand a chance' and her sister 'will have to live with it forever'

Mikey Roynon was stabbed to death on Saturday night

Pictured: Boy, 16, who was stabbed to death at house party in Bath on Saturday named as 'kind and thoughtful soul'

Vatican Climate Protest

Vatican court convicts climate activists of damaging ancient statue

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Pakistan Russia Oil

Pakistan welcomes first shipment of discounted crude from Russia

Russia Day of Russia

Putin uses public holiday to praise patriotic feelings

Laurence Fox is running to replace Boris Johnson in Parliament

Laurence Fox to run for MP in Boris Johnson's former constituency

Average mortgage rates have risen further

Homeowners brace for 'big mortgage reset' after average rates rise again

Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground

Golfer tackled to ground by security after racing onto green to spray champagne over Canadian Open winner

The Chatty Man presenter has faced backlash.

‘You’re not really allergic’: Alan Carr sparks outrage after stuffing coriander into allergic woman’s mouth as ‘joke’

Road collapse

Part of I-95 road collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire

Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are on the way for parts of the UK

Amber weather warning issued issued for thunderstorms as UK is hit with torrential downpours

Mumbai weather

Indian and Pakistani coastal areas braced for severe cyclone

The bodies of Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex

Tributes paid to parents of four children killed at home near Lewes as man, 64, appears in court charged with murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon released a statement saying she knew 'beyond doubt' that she had not broken the law

Humza Yousaf 'sees no reason' to suspend Nicola Sturgeon from SNP after her arrest as she maintains innocence
Donald Trump and Rod Stewart have known each other for decades, the singer said.

Rod Stewart banned by wife from meeting ‘dear friend’ Donald Trump because of his ‘disgraceful’ views on women
Man climbing skyscraper

British man detained after climbing to 72nd floor of Seoul skyscraper

Lori and George Schappell are conjoined twins

'He brings a book to read': Conjoined twin explains how she has sex despite sharing a head with her brother
Silvio Berlusconi

Obituary: Three-time Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi

Flax Street in Stoke on Trent where the two children were found dead

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 7, and boy, 11, found dead in Stoke-on-Trent
Thousands of passengers' flights have been disrupted

Fury as holidays ruined for 15,000 Easyjet passengers, as airline axes more than 100 Gatwick flights amid stormy weather
PC Fox detains the youth in the street in east London

Moment off-duty police officer tackles knife-wielding youth targeting people for their phones in east London
George King-Thompson was arrested on the Lotte World Tower

Brit arrested while climbing 555-metre skyscraper in just shorts and without safety ropes

Rishi Sunak hits back at Boris Johnson amid Tory honours row

'Rishi Sunak is talking rubbish:' Boris Johnson hits back as Tory honours meltdown descends into civil war

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit