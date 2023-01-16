Mum-of-three avoids jail after grooming underage boy into sexual relationship

Nicola Lines, 28, has been spared jail after grooming a teenager into a sexual relationship. Picture: Facebook / LBC

By Hannah Holland

A mother-of-three has been spared jail after grooming a 15-year-old boy into a sexual relationship while supplying him with alcohol and cannabis.

Nicole Lines, 28, from Ramsgate, Kent, invited the 15-year-old boy to her home before supplying him with alcohol and cannabis.

At the time, the teen believed he had “hit the jackpot” and was “in love” with the 28-year-old but after reporting Lines to the police, he revealed he felt he was “exploited”.

Kent Police were aware of the situation but were unable to find evidence that Line was exploiting the boy before he alerted the police himself.

At Canterbury Crown Court, Lines admitted to two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of possessing indecent images of a child, and supply and possession of a Class B drug.

The indecent images were of the boy she groomed.

The mum was handed two years in prison on Friday, but the sentence was suspended for two years.

The judge believed Nicola Lines was convinced she was in a "loving relationship" with the boy. Picture: Facebook

Prosecutor Jai Patel described how the boy became emotionally unstable over the course of his “volatile” relationship with Lines, claiming “he became suicidal or at least expressed suicidal thoughts, and thoughts of self-harm”.

Judge Rupert Lowe branded Lines’ actions “serious sexual offences” but was convinced Lines believed she was “in a loving relationship” with the boy, explaining how the boy’s mother was aware of the relationship.

But the court heard that in retrospect the teen "suffered significant upset and stress as a result of that ill-advised relationship”.

"He blames you, and rightly so, because you were an adult,” Judge Lowe added.

The court were made aware that Lines grew up in care after a tumultuous childhood and later suffered serious medical and mental health complications.

Lines was ordered to complete 60 probation days and 10 years of notification requirements.