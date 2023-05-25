Teenage mum who killed 38-day-old son by spiking his bottle with paracetamol days after breaking baby's leg jailed

Mum who killed 38-day-old son with paracetamol days after breaking baby's leg jailed for five years. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Thames Valley Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

A teenage mother who killed her 38-day-old baby son after spiking his bottle with paracetamol days after breaking his leg and foot has been jailed over his death.

Ellie Jacobs, 19, from Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire, was handed a five year sentence after admitting to manslaughter and child cruelty following the death of her baby.

Archie Jacobs died on 5 June 2020 after his bottle was spiked with paracetamol by his mother, Luton Crown Court heard.

Born on 28 April 2020, Jacobs' son arrived just weeks after the death of the teenager's mother in a car crash.

Jacobs' mother Sarah was killed when her boyfriend, Christopher Mattin, a banned driver, crashed his vehicle on May 10 - an offence for which he was later jailed.

Jacobs gave birth to Archie while living on a caravan site in Biddlesden, near Buckingham, aged 16.

The teenager denied charges of murder earlier this month, but her guilty plea for manslaughter was accepted by prosecutor Jane Bickerstaff KC.

Luton Crown Court heard a 999 call was made on June 5 2020 after Archie went into cardiac arrest at a property in Biddlesden, Buckinghamshire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster's cause of death was acute paracetamol toxicity.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic case. Baby Archie died when he was only five weeks old.

"Ellie Jacobs has admitted causing Archie's broken leg and foot in the days prior to his death, as well as admitting that she administered the large paracetamol overdose that caused his death.

"This has been a long investigation that has always sought to find the truth as to what happened to baby Archie, and I am glad that during the trial Ellie Jacobs finally accepted responsibility for her dreadful actions.

"I am hoping that the fact that Ellie Jacobs has now pleaded guilty and been sentenced, it will help the rest of Archie's family to begin to move forward following this unbearable period for them.

"I am grateful to the witnesses in this case for their evidence, and my thanks to the investigation team who have worked tirelessly to get to the truth.

"If you ever have any concerns about the safety and wellbeing of a child, please make sure you alert the authorities, so that everything can be done to protect them from coming to any harm."