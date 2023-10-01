At least 13 dead after horror fire tears through Spanish nightclub

1 October 2023, 13:47

Emergency services cordon off a street in Murcia after the fire
Emergency services cordon off a street in Murcia after the fire. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least 13 people have died after a fire broke out in a Spanish nightclub.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fire took place in the Teatre nightclub in the city of Murcia in the south-east of the country in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At least four people are injured. Emergency workers are still looking for other possible victims of the blaze, and the death toll could rise, they said.

The fire also tore through three nightclubs next to the venue where it started. Several birthday celebrations were reportedly taking place.

The roof of the original nightclub collapsed in the fire, which is making looking for victims harder.

Read more: Red alert issued in Spain as heavy rain sweeps the country - and residents warned to stay indoors

Read more: Sunny Spanish town offers to pay Brits thousands of pounds to move there - but there's a major catch

Relatives of the victims have approached the nightclub
Relatives of the victims have approached the nightclub. Picture: Alamy

Identifying victims and working out where the fire began will also be a challenge.

Outside the club, people who survived the fire were seen hugging and consoling each other.

One survivor said: "I think we left 30 seconds to one minute before the alarms went off and all the lights went out [and] the screams saying there was a fire.

"Five family members and two friends are missing."

Murcia mayor Jose Ballesta said officials were working out the cause of the fire.

Firefighters work at the Teatre nightclub
Firefighters work at the Teatre nightclub. Picture: Alamy

"We are devastated," he told Spanish TV channel 24h.

Mr Ballesta announced three days of mourning for the victims. The flags outside the city hall have been lowered to half mast.

Murcia is Spain's seventh-largest city, with a population of around 460,000.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jessica Baker was a 'warm-hearted, wonderful' girl, her family have said

Family of Jessica Baker, 15, who died in school bus crash, pay tribute to 'warm-hearted, wonderful' girl

One of the men was found in Back Hill Top Avenue

Pensioner and man, 53, stabbed to death in Leeds, with two arrested on suspicion of murder

Hugh Bonneville has split up with his wife of 25 years

Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville splits from wife after 25 years of marriage, after previously calling her his 'bedrock'

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak resists calls for lower taxes, as he says slashing inflation is the best tax cut

55 towns are getting £20 million each

55 'overlooked and undervalued towns' to get £20 million each - full list revealed

Michael Gove said that getting value for money was 'critically important'

'Programmes that have gone over budget need to be looked at,' Michael Gove says, amid speculation over HS2

The group, led by Danny Kruger, will challenge the Chancellor's tax policy

Tory mutiny as backbench MPs demand government cut taxes in 'unprecedented intervention'

The mockery incident sparked an outcry

Two football fans arrested for 'mocking' Bradley Lowery, a boy who died of cancer aged 6

Walter Renwick denies any involvement in cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree

'The speculation is ridiculous': Ex-lumberjack, 69, arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled, denies cutting it down

Anaesthetists are set to stop using one anaesthetic

NHS to ban anaesthetic to hit net zero despite climate scientist saying concern is 'not supported by science'

Exclusive
The people smuggler in Calais

People smuggler says trafficking 'easier since Brexit' as he urges 'refugee' to make false asylum claim

Sunak set to ignore European judges Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure ahead of Tory party conference

Sunak set to ignore European judges' Rwanda ruling amid mounting pressure at Tory party conference

Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup caddie altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark

Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark

Bradley Lowery's mother 'heartbroken' after football fans appear to mock six-year-old's death - as police probe incident

Bradley Lowery's mother slams 'low life' football fans as police probe pair appearing to mock youngster's death

Ashraf Habimana, 16, named as victim of fatal Luton knife attack that left two others injured as three arrested by police

Tributes paid to 'innocent soul' Ashraf Habimana, 16, victim of fatal Luton knife attack as three arrested by police

The incident, which took place on Friday, saw the 43-year-old man arrest for sexual assault upon his arrival at Palma's Son Sant Joan airport following the alleged mid-air incident.

British tourist, 43, arrested for sexually assaulting male air steward aboard Jet2 flight to Majorca

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate and close friend Steve Harmison has revealed the reason for the star's limelight following his near-fatal Top Gear crash.

Andrew Flintoff's ex-England teammate Steve Harmison reveals star's reasons for dodging spotlight after Top Gear crash
Bride and groom 'dead inside' after Iraq wedding blaze killed more than 100 guests

Bride and groom 'numb' after Iraq wedding blaze killed more than 100 guests

Mick Whelan has admitted the train drivers' strike is targeting the Conservative party conference

Train drivers deliberately targeting Tory party conference with strike, Aslef union boss admits
Suella Braverman has avoided a meeting with Justin Welby on immigration

Suella Braverman 'turned down meeting with Justin Welby to discuss immigration'

The driver was fined for the tea incident

Moment driver spotted drinking mug of tea on motorway, as bemused police slap him with dangerous driving fine
Police are hunting for Stephen Pennington

Child rapist on the loose, as police launch manhunt to bring him back to prison

The incident took place in Tidsbury in Wiltshire

Couple duck for cover after being shot at with 'powerful air weapon' in quiet English town, as four arrested
Temperatures are set to soar after a wet and windy week

Temperatures to soar this weekend after wet and windy week - the sunniest parts of the UK revealed
Jeremy Hunt

UK must end 'vicious circle of ever-rising tax rises', Hunt says, as he calls for 'carrot and stick' welfare reform
Duane Davis has been charged with the murder of Tupac

Mugshot released of man accused of murdering Tupac Shakur in 1996 Vegas drive-by, as family welcome charge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested
Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit