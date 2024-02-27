Murder investigation after person killed in ‘unprovoked’ attack at London station

The victim was pronounced dead at Harold Wood station in east London. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a person died in an ‘unprovoked’ attack at a station in east London.

A man has been arrested after the victim was found fatally injured on the floor at Harold Wood station just after 4.30am today.

Emergency services were called but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

National Rail has announced that no trains will call there until the end of the day.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: "This act of unprovoked violence was despicable. The investigation remains in the early stages, and although though we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries. “

Witnesses should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 53 of 27/02/24. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.