Murder investigation launched as human remains wrapped in plastic found on nature reserve

The remains were found in a secluded area of woodland on Kersal Dale, near Radford Street, Salford. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation is under way after a member of the public found human remains in a bag on a nature reserve near Manchester.

Police said “it would not have been possible for the victim to have survived.”

Manchester police’s Major Incident team is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Police said the remains were found in a secluded area of woodland on Kersal Dale, near Radford Street, Salford.

The victim has not been identified.

Detectives and a pathologist examined the remains at the scene and confirmed the victim not have been able to survive the injuries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes from GMP’s Serious Crime Division said: “I want to assure the local community that although this is a disturbing and unsettling find, we have a large visible presence in the area to complete enquiries, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns. I encourage anyone who may have relevant information to speak to these officers.

“A large scene is now in place, and is likely to remain for some time, whilst we work to unravel what exactly has happened here. The area is closed to members of the public.

“The victim has not yet been identified, but we know that behind this discovery there will be a family who have lost a loved one, and we want to make sure they are supported as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.