Murder investigation launched and man, 39, arrested after woman, 40, found fatally injured in Beaconsfield

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation in the affulent commuter town Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found fatally injured in the market town of Beaconsfield.

Officers were called to Seeleys Road in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, at around 6.20am on Friday to find a woman in her 40s fatally injured, Thames Valley Police said.

A 39-year-old man from Beaconsfield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, the force said.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of the Major Crime Unit, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time.

"The investigation is still in its early stages, however we believe that this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

"A scene watch is currently in place. If anyone has any concerns, please speak to one of our officers."