Police in desperate riverbed hunt for missing TV presenter and boyfriend, as cop ex-lover accused of murder

24 February 2024, 13:49

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have not been seen since Monday
Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have not been seen since Monday. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police are searching in a river for the body of a missing TV host and his boyfriend, with the presenter's police officer ex-lover accused of murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bloodied clothes of TV host Jesse Baird, 26, and his boyfriend Luke Davies, 29 were found in a skip about 18 miles (30km) from their home in the upmarket Sydney suburb of Paddington on Wednesday.

Beau Lamarre, a police officer and former celebrity blogger Baird's former boyfriend, has been charged with murdering both of them, after he turned himself in.

Lamarre, 28, is accused of using his service weapon to shoot Baird and Davies, a flight attendant.

Neither body has been found yet, and police are now looking in a small river in the suburb of Newcastle, about 100 miles from the scene of the alleged murder, local media outlets have reported.

Divers were seen in the water on their hands and knees, as forensic teams scoured the surrounding area.

Read more: Police launch hunt for missing TV presenter amid fears he was ‘being stalked by cop ex-lover’

Read more: Millionaire philanthropist who called himself Boss jailed after drugging and raping boys and young men at home

Missing Australian TV personality Jesse Baird (R) and his flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies
Missing Australian TV personality Jesse Baird (R) and his flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies. Picture: Social Media

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters on Friday: “Charges have been submitted for two counts of murder.

“He will be formally refused bail by police and expected to face court at some stage, whether it is today or tomorrow.”

The missing TV star and his boyfriend were last seen on Monday. CCTV showed them near their home in Paddington, Sydney. Lamarre called in sick on Tuesday.

Det Supt Doherty said: "Through the evidence that’s been located to date, both the items in the skip bin that had blood on them and certain identification and other items and through the examination of the crime scene at Paddington, where a large amount of blood was located, police also located a projectile at the premises which had been discharged and also a fired cartridge case.

Beau Lamarre used to be a celebrity blogger
Beau Lamarre used to be a celebrity blogger. Picture: Instagram

“This has now been physically matched to a NSW Police firearm and forms part of the evidence for the alleged facts to face court for this 28-year-old man.”

Det Supt Doherty said that the van Lamarre is accused of using to transport the bodies has been found, which he said would hope to the discovery of the bodies.

We believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with those charges due to the evidence we have up-to-date," he said.

"It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family because they are still grieving and are starting to grieve now.”

Luke Davies has been missing with his boyfriend since Monday
Luke Davies has been missing with his boyfriend since Monday. Picture: Instagram

A phone, keys and credit cards were also found in the skip. Police said searches of the home uncovered a ‘large amount of blood’ and blood-stained furniture."

Their disappearance has rocked Australia
Their disappearance has rocked Australia. Picture: Instagram

Detective Superintendent Jodi Radmore said: "There has been some sort of incident which has more than likely happened at the Paddington address and that has given us grave concerns for one, possibly both."

Davies had worked as a flight attendant with Qantas after recently moving from Brisbane to Sydney.

The company issued a statement, offering support to Davies' colleagues.

They wrote: "Our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues of our crew member at this very difficult time."

