Murder investigation launched after stabbing in south east London

A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley. Picture: Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

A murder investigation has been launched after a stabbing in south east London.

Cops rushed to Jubilee Park in Petts Wood, Bromley, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, following reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man, 19, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A crime scene remains in place at the scene, with the Metropolitan Police urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

“I am urging anyone who witnessed this attack, or who saw someone running away from the park, to please come forward and contact my team," Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Webb said.

“Although the stabbing took place away from local roads, I’m certain that there are people who would have noticed something that seemed out of place or unusual, or someone behaving in a suspicious way," he continued.

“Please call us no matter how insignificant you think may think your information is. Anything could help us to identify the person responsible.”There have been no arrests at this early stage and enquiries continue."

Superintendent Lewis Collins, from the South Area Command Unit, added: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends.

“This is a tragic incident, which occurred in a quiet area, and I know it will also impact the local community.

“There will be a visible policing presence in the coming days, and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to please speak with an officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3972/20Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.