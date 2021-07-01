Murder investigation launched after teenage boy stabbed to death in south London

1 July 2021, 22:10

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Croydon.
The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Croydon.

By Emma Soteriou

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in south London.

Officers were called to a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands, Croydon, at 12:46am on 1 July, following reports of a disturbance.

They arrived to find a 16-year-old boy inside his home suffering from stab wounds.

Immediate first aid was provided before the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance could arrive, however, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:34am.

The victim's family have been informed and police await formal identification.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in due course, with the force keeping an open mind in terms of the motive.

Knife crime: London 'on track' for worst year of teenage killings, Met warns

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the homicide investigation, said: "At this early stage we have two active crime scenes, the address where a young man lost his life and in nearby Warren Street where the vehicle believed to have been used by the suspects was abandoned.

"I thank the local community for their patience while my officers gather evidence and urge anyone who witnessed any stage of this horrific series of events to come forward and speak with officers."

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, in charge of policing in Croydon, said: "I am deeply saddened by the needless loss of yet another young life to knife crime.

"The full circumstances surrounding this incident are yet to be established, but even at this early stage I do know, that this young man being killed inside his family home, will send shockwaves through our community.

"As the investigation gathers steam in Croydon, I thank the local community, particularly those in Shrublands, for their patience as our Homicide Command colleagues continue with their enquiries.

Sgt Matt Ratana: Man, 23, charged with murder of police officer

"Our thoughts are with the young man’s family who are being supported by specialist officers and I know that there will be an outpouring of sorrow and support from the community.

"In the coming days you will see a more visible police presence on the streets to offer reassurance and if you have any concerns please speak to officers or contact your local policing team."

No arrests have been made as of yet and enquiries are still under way.

Anyone with information is asked to speak to the incident room on 020 87214961, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 249/1JUL. To remain anonymous, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

