Four arrested in murder probe after 20-year-old shot dead in Ealing on June 9

22 June 2024, 19:35

Four men have been arrested after Sebaastian James-Kraan was shot and killed on Templeman Road in Ealing, west London on June 9.
Four men have been arrested after Sebaastian James-Kraan was shot and killed on Templeman Road in Ealing, west London on June 9. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

Four men have been arrested after Sebaastian James-Kraan was shot and killed in Ealing, west London on June 9.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion in Bristol on June 21 with another man in his 40s detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

On Saturday, another man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder in Wembley, north London.

He remains in custody.

Read More: 'Outwardly normal' teen killer with 'worrying interest in knives' posed with huge blade before murdering Alfie Lewis, 15

Sebastiaan’s family are being kept updated on the arrests as they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: "My thoughts continue to be with Sebastiaan’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and we have made a number of arrests. I am still keen to anyone who may have information about what happened to Sebastiaan so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing in the Ealing area, said: "I know that a death caused by gun crime will cause considerable concern in the local community.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim and my officers are doing everything to support the murder investigation.”

A statement from Sebastiaan's family said: "Sebastiaan James-Kraan was cruelly taken away from his family at such a young age.

"He was a kind, loving, gentle man with a beautiful soul who will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. A gentle giant with a heart of pure gold.

"Please now respect our privacy to allow us to cope with our grief."

Sebastiaan, 20, was found with life-threatening gunshot injuries after police were called to Templeman Road, W7, on June 9.

He was taken to hospital, but sadly died on Wednesday, 12 June.

A post-mortem examination Friday 21 June gave his the cause of death as gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information, or any witnesses, are asked to call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC, ref 807/09Jun.

Information can also be submitted directly to the investigation team online.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

