Murder probe launched after woman's body found in Hackney car

Officers were called to Whiston Road, Hackney, at around 6.45am on Saturday. Picture: Google

By Chay Quinn

A murder probe has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a car in east London.

Officers were called to Whiston Road, Hackney, at around 6.45am on Saturday.

A woman was found unresponsive inside a car in the east London alleyway.

Police broke into the vehicle and administered CPR but were unable to revive the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the force believe that they know the identity of the woman - but formal identification has yet to take place.

Her next of kin has been informed by the Met.

A crime scene is still in place where the car was found.

A post-mortem examination is set to be carried out by forensic officers in coming days.