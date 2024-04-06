Human remains found at Salford nature reserve confirmed to belong to man aged around 40 as murder probe continues

The remains were found in a secluded area of woodland on Kersal Dale, near Radford Street, Salford. Picture: Google Street View

By Emma Soteriou

Human remains found at a nature reserve in Salford have been confirmed to belong to man aged around 40.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A member of the public found the remains in a bag on the nature reserve - police said “it would not have been possible for the victim to have survived".

A murder investigation has since been launched, with specialist police teams searching the scene for further evidence.

Forensic examinations on Friday found that the victim was a man and likely to have been aged older than 40.

He has only been deceased for a matter of days, police believe.

Further enquiries – including DNA tests – are ongoing to help try to identify him.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salford, said: “This is a tragic case which is moving at pace and, thanks to forensic tests, we are able to confirm that the victim is a man who could not have survived.

“At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time.

“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation in the last few days. The presence of our officers and specialist teams will have caused disruption in the local area – and may continue to for some time yet – but we value any information they have been able to pass to us.

“There remain a number of unknowns around this case, but we are working diligently and respectfully to provide answers as soon as we are able. This will take time and we will continue to provide updates of significance when we can.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote log number 2695 of 4 April 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.