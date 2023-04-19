Murder probe launched after driver in his 50s 'rammed off the road' and stabbed to death in Birmingham

19 April 2023, 15:10 | Updated: 19 April 2023, 15:16

A murder investigation has been launched after driver in his 50s was "rammed off the road" and stabbed to death on the street in Birmingham.
A murder investigation has been launched after driver in his 50s was "rammed off the road" and stabbed to death on the street in Birmingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A murder investigation has been launched after a driver in his 50s was "rammed off the road" and stabbed to death in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said they are searching for a number of people who attacked the man before fleeing the scene in Solihull, West Midlands.

The victim, who was in his 50s, was found with serious injuries and given advanced life support, but couldn't be saved.

His family are being supported by specialist trained officers.

Police were called to the scene on Chester Road just before 8.15pm on Wednesday (April 18).

Read more: 'Woke' welcome signs for Channel migrants at Dover to be replaced as minister 'launches mobile phones crackdown'

Read more: Animal protesters who disrupted Grand National claim they suffered broken bones and had their 'hair pulled' by police

The force said it's believed the victim had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle.

Police are also appealing for anyone who saw the incident or was in the area and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Police were called to Chester Road just before 8.15pm on Wednesday
Police were called to Chester Road just before 8.15pm on Wednesday. Picture: Google Maps

In a statement, the force said: "We've launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich. We were called to Chester Road just before 8.15pm yesterday (April 18).

"A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him. It's believed he had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle.

"He was then attacked by a number of people who then fled from the scene. We're carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why and to identify those responsible."

Read more: Cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group is targeting UK infrastructure in bid to 'disrupt or destroy', minister warns

Read more: Jeremy Hunt tries to calm inflation fears after food prices rise to 45-year high

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders added: "We're supporting the man's family during this deeply distressing time.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to please get in touch.

"It could be vital to our investigation."

The police can be contacted via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Diego Maradona

Maradona’s medical team to face trial over ex-footballer’s death

Footage from the Scandinavian documentary shows men brandishing assault rifles on a Russian ship.

Russian ‘ghost ships’ prepare to sabotage Britain’s critical energy infrastructure in North Sea

A Patriot missile system

US-made Patriot guided missile systems arrive in Ukraine, officials say

Penitents in India

India on track to become world’s most populous country, UN says

Mark died at a strip club in Poland

Family calls for justice after Brit drank 22 shots and died at Polish strip club as police arrest seven 'gang members'

“Woke” welcome signs for Channel migrants in Dover are to be replaced by notices making it "unambiguously clear" they have broken the law and will be removed from the UK.

'Woke' welcome signs for Channel migrants at Dover to be replaced as minister 'launches mobile phones crackdown'

The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony

Ilya Yashin

Moscow court rejects Kremlin critic’s appeal over prison term

Xavier Bettel

Luxembourg PM stands up for LGBT rights and chastises Hungary

The cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group is targeting UK infrastructure

Cyber equivalent of the Wagner Group is targeting UK infrastructure in bid to 'disrupt or destroy', minister warns

Lin Hui the panda

Chinese panda on long-term loan to Thailand dies suddenly

Netflix is clamping down on users who share passwords with those they don't live with

Netflix reveals when it will crack down on password sharing as customers braced to pay more to use same account

Alexandra Briess, 17, died after suffering a fatal reaction to an anaesthetic

Warning after girl, 17, dies from reaction to NHS drug as coroner warns 'more will die'

The protesters claimed they were roughed up by police - suffering broken bones and being pepper sprayed

Animal protesters who disrupted Grand National claim they suffered broken bones and had their 'hair pulled' by police

Ryuji Kimura

Suspect in Japan PM attack ‘may have held election grudge’

Ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski claimed a bronze medal after the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 50-mile race

'I should have handed it back': Medal-winning ultra-marathon runner breaks silence after travelling part of race by car

Latest News

See more Latest News

Global launches Filthy Ritual – a new true-crime podcast about one of the most prolific fraudsters in British history

New true crime podcast Filthy Ritual hosted by creators of hit series Redhanded comes to Global Player
Germany attack scene

German police release description of gym attack suspect

No UK force is racist, Mr Watson said.

No UK police force is institutionally racist says Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police
Sean Hogg was found guilty of raping a teenage girl when he was 17, but was not jailed

Man who avoided jail for raping girl, 13, because he was too young launches legal challenge against conviction
Protesters mustn't glue themselves to tarmac, a top cop told LBC

'You’ll be leaving your fingerprints on the road': Top cop warns protesters who glue themselves to motorways
Burning airbase

Rival forces clash in Sudan as truce falls apart

Former boss of business group giant CBI Tony Danker

'I never propositioned anybody': Sacked CBI boss Tony Danker says reputation 'totally destroyed'
Ralph Yarl

Explainer: Shooting of black teenager Ralph Yarl in Kansas City

Rebekah Vardy has trademarked 'Wagatha Christie'

'Becky's two fingers to Coleen': Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha Christie' phrase to 'cash in' over row
Stranded fishermen

Eight Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 others rescued after cyclone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry will rush home to his family in the US

Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit