Murder probe launched after driver in his 50s 'rammed off the road' and stabbed to death in Birmingham

A murder investigation has been launched after driver in his 50s was "rammed off the road" and stabbed to death on the street in Birmingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A murder investigation has been launched after a driver in his 50s was "rammed off the road" and stabbed to death in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said they are searching for a number of people who attacked the man before fleeing the scene in Solihull, West Midlands.

The victim, who was in his 50s, was found with serious injuries and given advanced life support, but couldn't be saved.

His family are being supported by specialist trained officers.

Police were called to the scene on Chester Road just before 8.15pm on Wednesday (April 18).

The force said it's believed the victim had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle.

Police are also appealing for anyone who saw the incident or was in the area and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Police were called to Chester Road just before 8.15pm on Wednesday. Picture: Google Maps

In a statement, the force said: "We've launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich. We were called to Chester Road just before 8.15pm yesterday (April 18).

"A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and sadly nothing could be done to save him. It's believed he had been travelling in a car which was rammed by another vehicle.

"He was then attacked by a number of people who then fled from the scene. We're carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what happened and why and to identify those responsible."

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders added: "We're supporting the man's family during this deeply distressing time.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to please get in touch.

"It could be vital to our investigation."

The police can be contacted via Live Chat on their website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.