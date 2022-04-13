Breaking News

Boy, 16, stabbed to death in south-east London after police called to reports of fight

13 April 2022, 18:49 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 20:01

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death
A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death. Picture: Google

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in south-east London following reports of a fight.

Officers were called to reports of a fight shortly after 4pm at a venue in Angus Street, Lewisham, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with stab injuries and despite best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

So far no arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police is appealing for information.

The boy's next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing, with a Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers for the entire borough of Lewisham.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 quoting the reference CAD 4776/13Apr.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
New York Police Department have arrested Frank R James after the shooting on the city's subway.

New York subway shooting suspect arrested after 30-hour manhunt

Louise lost her son during the first lockdown

Grieving mum whose son died in lockdown says 'it was just a cake' defence of Boris 'must stop'
Destroyed buildings in Mariupol. Inset: Pro-Russian soldiers in the city

Ukrainian soldiers 'battle in tunnels' under Mariupol with city set to fall to Russia

The children were taken to hospital after the blaze

Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

There will not be any ICO prosecution over the leak of Matt Hancock's kiss

No prosecutions over leaked footage of Hancock kissing aide

Greliak was jailed for 18 years

'Dangerous and manipulative' rapist caught after filming crimes on phone

Supermarket opening times vary over Easter weekend

Easter supermarket opening times: When are Tesco, Sainbury's and Asda open?

Ali Harbi Ali has been jailed for life for the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess

'David Amess would've greeted him with a smile': Family condemns MP's terrorist killer

Russian woman gives her partner permission to rape in intercepted phone call

'Use protection and don't tell me': Russian woman gives partner licence to rape Ukrainians

Seven people were arrested after a a disturbance (right) at Blackheath funfair (pictured on the left in 2012)

London funfair: Seven arrests after huge mob of 'idiot' teenagers storm bank holiday fair

Insulate Britain protesters blocking the M25 in September last year (file image)

Judge praises 'inspiring' Insulate Britain eco-mob as he fines them for M25 protests

Lord Frost said more work needs to be done to make the most out of Brexit

Lord Frost slams EU for Brexit problems and admits NI protocol 'isn't working'

The PM has defied pressure to quit

Top Cabinet members rally round Boris as minister resigns over Partygate

Inflation soars to highest level for 30 years

Inflation soars to highest level in 30 years as cost of living soars

Biden accused Putin of genocide and Zelenskyy questioned how the invasion was allowed to proceed

Biden accuses Putin of genocide as Zelenskyy mocks claim war is 'going to plan'

Security has been tightened for the Mayor of New York (right) after a shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday

Security tightened for NYC mayor over 'concerning' posts from Brooklyn shooting suspect

Latest News

See more Latest News

Subway Shooting

Man charged with terrorism offence over New York subway shooting
Biden Russia Ukraine War

Biden agrees to send artillery and helicopters to Ukraine after Zelensky call
Subway Shooting

Suspect arrested over New York subway shooting

France Presidential Election

Le Pen warns against sending weapons to Ukraine

Subway Shooting

New York police hunt gunman after subway shooting

Yellen

China must persuade Russia to end Ukraine war – US treasury secretary
Russia Ukraine War

Four presidents visit Ukraine ‘in show of political and military support’
Egypt Crash

At least 10 killed as lorry and tourist bus collide in Egypt

Julia Surypak shows a position of Russian troops in a yard of her house in Yahidne, near of Dnipro, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Russia focuses on Ukraine region of Donbas as it says campaign is going to plan
A view of St Peter's Square at the Vatican (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Vatican criticised for pairing Russian and Ukrainian at Good Friday procession

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

Tory MP: Partygate fines were 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Tory MP: Partygate fines 'a bit harsh' on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Ruby was speaking to the LBC Legal Hour

Does the PM now have a criminal conviction? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
From Covid infection to being fined: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris

From Covid infection to the fine: Eddie Mair's painstaking timeline on partygate and Boris
Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad
'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine

David Lammy's passionate call for Boris Johnson to resign over partygate fine
Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 12/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police