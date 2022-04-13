Breaking News

Boy, 16, stabbed to death in south-east London after police called to reports of fight

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed to death. Picture: Google

By Sophie Barnett

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in south-east London following reports of a fight.

Officers were called to reports of a fight shortly after 4pm at a venue in Angus Street, Lewisham, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 16-year-old boy was found at the scene with stab injuries and despite best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police is appealing for information.

The boy's next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene is in place and urgent enquiries are ongoing, with a Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers for the entire borough of Lewisham.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 quoting the reference CAD 4776/13Apr.