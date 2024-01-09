Murder probe after man stabbed to death at London train station and boy, 16, knifed in leg

A man was stabbed to death at Strawberry Hill station. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a double stabbing at a train station in south-west London.

A man in his 20s was stabbed to death inside Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham at around 11.50pm last night.

Minutes later, a boy aged 16 was found with a knife wound to his leg in a nearby street.

British Transport Police, the Met police and London Ambulance Service attended.

A BTP spokesman said: “A man was found with a serious injury, consistent with being stabbed.

”Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Four people, including the teenager, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Strawberry Hill station is closed, causing transport chaos with many train services cancelled.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “This is a senseless act of violence which has seen the tragic death of a young man.

“This investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 630 of 08/01/24. Alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.