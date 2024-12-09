Appeal for witnesses with 'vital' information after murder of top chef Mussie Imnetu at Notting Hill Carnival

Images have been released of possible witnesses in Mussie Imnetu's murder investigation. Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives have released images of two possible new witnesses who they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of top chef Mussie Imnetu.

Mussie, 41, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway at 11:22pm on August 26 after he was attacked in the vicinity of Notting Hill Carnival.

He was visiting the UK from Dubai where he lived and worked in a restaurant.

Emergency first aid was provided until Imnetu was taken to a west London hospital where he sadly died on 30 August.

In August, a man was charged with murder. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody before appearing at Southwark Crown Court in September.

He is due to stand trial in February at the Old Bailey.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation into Mussie’s murder are continuing to build a picture of exactly what happened to him.

As part of that work, they have released images of two people they believe may have information about the attack.

Imnetu was a Swedish national who was visiting the UK on business from Dubai. Picture: MPS

'Devastating'

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mussie Imnetu’s murder has been devastating for his family and friends.

“A man will stand trial in February, but all the time we continue to investigate the attack.

“We need to speak to two men who were near the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway between 23:10hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday, 26 August and who we believe may hold vital information.

“I would like to stress that the two men pictured have not done anything wrong.

"If you are one of these men, or if you know one of them, we’d like to hear from you.

“We'd also still like to hear from anyone else who has information and hasn't yet spoken to us.

"Did you happen to speak with the victim or the suspect at the time? Did you hear or see anything before the attack took place? Any information you have could prove vital in our ongoing investigation.”

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday. Picture: MPS

According to The Arts Club Dubai website, Mr Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mr Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street - an exclusive members-only social club in Mayfair - shortly after 1pm on Monday.

He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.