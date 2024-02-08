Mutant wolves living in Chernobyl disaster are evolving ability to fight cancer

8 February 2024, 22:46

Mutant wolves living in the wasteland of the Chernobyl disaster appear to be evolving the ability to fight cancer
Mutant wolves living in the wasteland of the Chernobyl disaster appear to be evolving the ability to fight cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Mutant wolves living in the wasteland of the Chernobyl disaster appear to be evolving the ability to fight cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The genetic mutation monitored in the wolves' altered immune system could give cancer patients a chance of surviving the disease, researchers believe.

Humans fled the disaster zone surrounding the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the deadly explosion in 1986, and have remained away from the area due to the extreme levels of radiation.

But while humans have deserted the area, animals, including bears, bison, lynx, foxes, wolves, and more than 200 million species of bird now roam the land.

Read More: King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Read More: Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

The area still contains six times the allowed exposure for human working conditions, measuring 11.28 millrem of radiation.

A group of researchers from Princeton University set out in 2014 to understand how animals were able to survive in the radiation zone.

The team took blood samples from wolves and placed GPS collars on the animals that could measure the radiation.

By measuring the genetic differences between the DNA of the wolves exposed to the radiation, the team found the animals proved resilient to the cancerous atmosphere and its effects.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President Biden visits the UK (Joe Giddens/PA)

Joe Biden’s memory ‘poor’ says report raising questions about his age

Biden Classified Documents

Joe Biden ‘wilfully’ retained classified documents but ‘should not be charged’

Aerial view of the volcano erupting north of Grindavik, Iceland

Volcano in south-western Iceland erupts for third time since December

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump

US Supreme Court seems poised to reject efforts to kick Trump off 2024 ballot

Joe Biden is an 'elderly man' with 'poor memory'

Joe Biden forgot when his son Beau died and when he was vice president, investigators say in missing files report

The Supreme Court has signalled its willingness to reject a state judicial decision disqualifying Donald Trump from running for the presidency

US Supreme Court signals ballot disqualification doubt over Donald Trump running for presidency

Jam Master Jay

Judge rejects defence request for mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case

Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Michelle O'Neill has said Gaza should not become a 'graveyard for international law'.

‘Let’s not make Gaza a graveyard for international law’, Northern Ireland’s FM says as she calls for ceasefire

Exclusive
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown joins LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr

‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky appoints new army leader at pivotal moment in war with Russia

Blue cards are set to be introduced in football as part of sin-bin trials clamping down on cynical fouls and dissent

Blue cards set to be introduced in football as part of revolutionary sin-bin trials tacking cynical fouls and dissent

A new sighting of Abdul Ezedi on Chelsea Bridge

Sighting of fugitive Clapham chemical attack suspect confirmed as police raid two houses in Tyneside

Keir Starmer has confirmed Labour will ditch the green pledge.

Keir Starmer slashes Labour's £28bn green spending pledge in major U-turn

Germany US Ukraine

German chancellor heads for US to send ‘clear signal’ to Putin on Ukraine aid

Josh Guilder, 23, swiped dummies from five youngsters around Harlow, Essex, between February 10 and August 7 last year, police said

Homeless thief who snatched dummies from babies' mouths because he was 'never weened from soothers' is jailed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pär Sundström

Father who had face chewed off by a bear gets 'revenge' by turning animal into kebab

Brianna Ghey's mum has addressed Sunak's comments.

Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Riverwalk apartment building, Millbank, Westminster, London

Parents of teen who posed as oligarch's son before falling from Thames apartment criticise police over investigation
Ed Miliband is expected to back Starmer's green pledge U-turn.

Ed Miliband ‘to support Labour ditching flagship £28bn green pledge’ following speculation he could resign
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr, parents of a baby who was decapitated during delivery, during a press conference at their lawyers office in Atlanta.

Death of baby decapitated during delivery at Georgia hospital ruled a homicide

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits

Cruel mum and dad forced daughter to use wheelchair for four years to claim extra disability benefits
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Peshawar, Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif strikes confident note in Pakistan vote marred by Khan imprisonment

Snow has fallen in the UK.

Brits warned they could be stranded as snow hits UK with up to 10 inches expected amid arrival of wintry conditions
Christian Bale

Christian Bale breaks ground on foster homes project

The British countryside is a 'racist, colonial' white space.

British countryside is a 'racist and colonial' white space, wildlife charities claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William joked about recent royal health woes during a London Air Ambulance fundraiser with Tom Cruise

Prince William jokes about 'getting away from it all' after Princess Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis
Prince William 'appreciates public's kindness' as he addresses King Charles' cancer diagnosis at gala with Tom Cruise

‘It means a great deal to us’: Prince William thanks public for support amid King Charles and Kate's health struggles
King Charles

King Charles makes first public statement since his shock cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit