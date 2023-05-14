Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP
Myleene Klass has said she wants to enter the world of politics, but won't reveal which party she wants to represent as a member of Parliament.

The Smooth Radio presenter and former Hear'Say singer turned businesswoman was announced on Friday as the winner of the first Legends version of I'm A Celebrity- nearly 17 years after she finished runner-up on the original show.

And having branched out from music into running a clothing line as part of a business empire, she told the Sunday Telegraph she has been approached by both Conservatives and Labour to enter politics.

"I haven't refused every time," said Klass, 45.

"It's on my list. I've surprised myself.

"Where I stand with my politics is that there are some things that genuinely affect everybody. I'm very passionate about the things I'm passionate about."

Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass. Picture: Alamy

An advocate for women's health, she is getting involved in politics as she goes through the "utterly painful" process of backing a change to the Women's Health Strategy in Parliament.

Among the details of the strategy is a call to ensure women will not have to suffer up to three miscarriages before receiving help - an issue with which she is personally acquainted.

"Having been through this - I've been pregnant seven times, I had three babies, so you can do the maths - it's heartbreaking, but you have to turn your pain into power," she said. "I don't want my daughters to experience this."

She called on the MP responsible for the strategy, Maria Caulfield, to act on pushing it through, but refused to say how she votes, saying: "I'm a fan of people who get things done."

Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass. Picture: Alamy

Klass has made an impact in the House of Commons after lambasting then-Labour leader Ed Miliband for the proposed mansion tax on TV in 2014, leading then-prime minister David Cameron to tell his opposition he had taken "a pasting from a pop star".

