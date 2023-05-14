Rebekah Vardy 'was sexually abused aged 12' in her Jehovah's Witness family, with attack 'covered up by church elders'

14 May 2023, 09:38 | Updated: 14 May 2023, 09:44

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child
Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a 12-year-old girl by a member of her tight-knit Jehovah's Witness community.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Vardy, the wife of Jamie Vardy and a media personality, left the Jehovah's Witness community she was raised in at the age of 15 in Norwich after she was "shamed" for the sexual abuse, she has claimed.

She was shunned by the community alongside family members after her parents got divorced.

Read more: I was framed in Wagatha Christie case and Coleen stories are still being leaked, claims Rebekah Vardy

Read more: 'Becky's two fingers to Coleen': Rebekah Vardy trademarks 'Wagatha Christie' phrase to 'cash in' over row

Mother-of-five Ms Vardy, 41, said she was sexually abused by an individual in the community between the ages of 12 to 15, which she claimed was covered up by "elders", senior male religious leaders.

Jehovah's Witnesses are a Christian denomination with about 8.5 million followers worldwide, which believes the destruction of the world is imminent.

They impose a strict moral code on members, including that homosexuality is a sin, and punishes those who deviate from their beliefs by "disfellowshipping" them, ostracising them from the community.

Ms Vardy made the claims in a documentary about the Jehovah's Witnesses that airs on Tuesday.

Read more: Devastated Rebekah Vardy hits out after Wagatha Christie verdict: 'Judge got it wrong'

Read more: Rebekah Vardy 'to air tell-all Wagatha Christie documentary to recoup £1.5m legal costs'

In the documentary Ms Vardy returns to Norwich, where several members of her family still live as Jehovah's Witnesses, and with whom she has had little contact since leaving the community.

She says: "I was brought up in a strict and controlling religious organisation.

"What happened to me during my childhood still affects me every single day.

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

"From the age of around 12 years old I was being abused and instead of being supported I was blamed, manipulated into believing it wasn't the best thing to take it to the police.

"I told my mum about the abuse that I was experiencing. She cried, but didn't believe me.

"I told numerous members of my family, Jehovah's Witness community, and they called a meeting, I think I was about 15, it was suggested that I had misinterpreted the abuse for a form of affection.

"I knew that I hadn't, I was well aware of what was right and what was wrong, and it was explained that I could bring shame on my family, and I was basically manipulated into believing it wasn't the best thing to do to take it any further and take it to the police.

"It's hard to see how I survived that."

Ms Vardy recalls a childhood without Christmas or birthday celebrations, in line with the religion's beliefs, with bible studies and visits to the Kingdom Hall, the religious centre of worship for Jehovah's Witnesses.

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

As a child Ms Vardy said she believed she would die at Armageddon if she was not "perfect" and recalls "upsetting" images shown to her depicting the end of the world, which still cause her nightmares as an adult.

Visiting the Kingdom Hall where her congregation gathered, and where her grandfather was an elder, Ms Vardy said: "You would have to do things to keep Jehovah happy, because he was always watching.

"Who you spoke to, how you spoke, how you dressed, how you held yourself, how you conducted every part of your whole life, and we were told if we didn't pray enough, bad things would happen to us."

Ms Vardy said she always knew her family was different, from an early age, their faith causing her to be bullied and picked on at school.

At home her parents' relationship was difficult, with elders regularly called to their home to "calm down" arguments.

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

When Ms Vardy was 11, she said, her family were shunned by the community after her parents' divorce.

Ms Vardy said relatives and friends were forbidden from associating with her family, which contributed to her "resentment" of religion and her parents.

"I think that's where my real resentment to religion started, was being made to feel so bad, so different."

During the documentary Ms Vardy also meets former members of the Jehovah's Witnesses, including a victim of child abuse and the mother of a man who died by suicide after being expelled by the organisation.

Ms Vardy described the experience of revisiting her past as an "emotional rollercoaster".

She told reporters: "I had closed Pandora's box and didn't want to revisit that.

"I went into this thinking this was going to be quite easy and actually, wow, it was a real challenge.

"It was an emotional rollercoaster.

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy. Picture: Alamy

"I have never been so open and personal about my experiences but also to discover other people who had been through similar experiences, witnessed similar things, if not worse, and to hear their stories, I just think they're incredibly brave for being prepared to speak out."

Asked whether making the documentary had given her closure on what she experienced as a child, Ms Vardy said: "Definitely. I think this chapter has closed...

"Knowing that I had a voice, knowing that my voice could help and hopefully there will be more people who come forward to share their experiences."

Rebekah Vardy had more money than sense in Wagatha trial

A spokesperson for the Jehovah's Witnesses said: "Courts have rejected the allegation that disfellowshipping and so-called shunning results in social isolation and discrimination.

"And it is simply misleading and discriminatory to imply that our religion is controlling."

The spokesperson also said that church elders are told to report any allegations of child sexual abuse to the authorities immediately, even if there is only one complainant.

They added that it is "false and offensive" to imply that they block the authorities from investigating.

But the spokesperson said they could not comment on individual cases.

Ms Vardy has made headlines in recent years for the 'Wagatha Christie' case, in which Colleen Rooney, wife of Jamie's fellow professional Wayne Rooney, accused her of leaking stories to the media.

'What's Rebekah Vardy got an agent for?!'

The libel case unfolded in 2019 when Ms Rooney accused Ms Vardy of selling stories about her and her football star husband Wayne.

Ms Rooney shared false stories about herself across her online accounts which only Ms Vardy or her representatives could see.

Ms Vardy lost her High Court defamation claim against Ms Rooney over the accusation and was left with a £1.5m legal bill.

However, Ms Vardy has always denied selling Ms Rooney’s stories to the press. The highly-publicised row went on to be made into a West End musical as well as a TV drama.

Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah's Witnesses and Me, airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on May 16.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'

India to help Greece and fellow 'victims of colonial appropriation' to push UK to give back Elgin Marbles and other treasures
Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire between Israel and militants in Gaza appears to hold

Children shelter from rain

Bangladesh and Myanmar brace as powerful Cyclone Mocha makes landfall

Germany Russia Ukraine War

Military honours for Ukrainian president as he visits Germany

Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP

Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greets Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany

Ukraine’s Zelensky in Berlin to meet German leaders and discuss arms deliveries

Turkey Elections

Turkey’s elections for presidency and parliament under way

Nurses want a 10% pay rise

Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out
Rishi Sunak has vowed to secure as many barges as necessary to house migrants

Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism

Willougby is said to have taken the decision to 'cut ties' from Schofield

Holly Willoughby 'cuts ties' from This Morning co-host Philip Schofield, as 'decision expected today' on Monday's show

Italy Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Berlin to discuss arms deliveries with leaders

Sweden has won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, with singer Loreen becoming the first woman to take the crown for a second time time after winning the competition 2012.

Sweden wins Eurovision Song Contest with Loreen as Ukrainian entry's hometown struck by Russian missiles

Sir Keir Starmer is planning to give millions of EU citizens the right to vote if Labour returns to power at the next general election, it is reported.

Labour plan to allow millions of EU citizens to vote

Florida governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic in Iowa

Republican DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in the opening sequence film for the Grand Final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool

Latest News

See more Latest News

Railroad track and the Gate of Death, the main entrance at the former Nazi-German Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp, January 27, 2022.

Auschwitz condemns 'disrespectful' ice cream stand set up outside former concentration camp
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing talk show of being toxic workplace

Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a private audience at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Vatican

Palestinians inspect the rubble at the site of an air strike that the Israeli military said targeted the house of an Islamic Jihad member, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Islamic Jihad leader says ceasefire reached with Israel

An internal inquiry has been launched after several cables onboard a next-generation Royal Navy warship were "damaged intentionally", defence contractor BAE systems has said.

Sabotage probe launched after cables on Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow 'damaged intentionally'
Israel Palestinians

Israel and Palestinian militants trade fire in Gaza Strip

Several high street brands including B&M, Iceland, Lidl and New Look are permanently closing stores before the end of the month - is your local branch affected?

Full list of high street shops closing this month including B&M, Lidl and New Look

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held talks with Pope Francis in the Vatican, after meeting with far-right Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Zelenskyy holds talks with Pope Francis in Rome as Italy pledges full support in Ukraine's fight against Russia
Supporters of Turkish CHP party leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave Turkish flags during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections ends as voting nears

The heartbroken mother of murdered teen Jermaine Cools (L) has kept the 14-year-old's bedroom intact since the last time he left the house, revealing the family "don't really have a life anymore" after his death.

Heartbroken mum of murdered Jermaine Cools has kept teenager's room intact since he left house for last time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sergeant Nick Wilson

Disabled veteran who pulled himself up to salute the Queen faces homelessness as council can't find him a house
William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska and Justin Welby

Sangita Myska ‘relieved’ at Archbishop of Canterbury condemning Illegal Migration Bill

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that Labour offers 'hope for the future.'

'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'
James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit