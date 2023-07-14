Myleene Klass reveals terrifying moment she had her drink spiked at height of Hear’Say fame aged 20

14 July 2023, 17:25 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 17:29

Myleene Klass
Myleene Klass. Picture: Getty/St John's Ambulance

By Kieran Kelly and Will Taylor

Myleene Klass has revealed she was spiked in a nightclub at the height of her Hear'Say fame.

The Smooth and Classic FM presenter, who revealed she was spiked aged 20, said those were around her didn't know what to do.

The revelations came as Myleene took part in a St John Ambulance’s street first aid programme ‘Young Responders’, speaking to young people at the Trinity Academy students in Brixton,

The initiative aims to teach lifesaving first aid for real-life situations young people may find themselves in.

Myleene Klass visits St John Young Responders to raise awareness of teen drink spiking danger
Myleene Klass visits St John Young Responders to raise awareness of teen drink spiking danger. Picture: St John's Ambulance

She joined students from different year groups alongside her teenage daughter Ava, 15, to take part in first aid demonstrations.

Speaking about her own personal experience, the broadcaster said: "I’ve been in that situation when I had a drink spiked and people around me didn’t know what to do.

"You hear of these horror stories where people think ‘they’ve just had too much alcohol, it’s just a coming of age thing’ and they just put them to sleep on the sofa and they never wake up.

"No parents want that. No child obviously wants that. We teach our kids to look out for your friends, for each other, and this is a way of doing that.”

Read More: Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

It comes after a YouGov poll of 2,000 people for the Independent found that a third of women and one in five men have been spiked or know someone who has.

Myleene continued: “As a parent and mother of a teenager, I think it's our responsibility to arm them with facts.

"We want them to go out and have fun at parties and festivals – they've been locked away for long enough - but there has to be a balance.

"You want them to be safe and ultimately, if they or their friends get themselves into trouble, you want your child to know what to do.”

Myleene Klass speaks to students in Brixton
Myleene Klass speaks to students in Brixton. Picture: St John's Ambulance

Her daughter Ava, who took part in the Young Responder session, added: “If someone is in danger at a social event, often it won’t be taken seriously because some young people don’t realise they are in actual danger and things can go wrong, very quickly.

"It felt helpful to learn what to do in that situation and to know I can go to St John for help, completely judgement free – that can be a main obstacle that gets in the way for my age group getting help.”

Read More: Greek police probe whether two Irish teenagers who died on party island had their drinks spiked

Myleene gained fame after auditioning for the show Popstars in 2001, which led to the formation of the pop band Hear'Say.

The group went on to host their own show, which included guests such as Lionel Richie, Celine Dion, and Blue Atomic Kitten.

St John Ambulance's advice on spiking:    

  • Keep safe by staying together when you’re out with friends.  
  • Pace yourself. Keep an eye on how much you and your friends are drinking.    
  • Many bars and nightclubs (and many universities) offer bottle ‘bungs’ like a cork which can prevent drinks being spiked – ask for one.  
  • Don’t accept drinks from strangers, especially after you have had a few drinks.  
  • If you think you or a friend has been spiked, make sure to alert bar or event staff and the police, including reporting any suspicious behaviour.
  • If you or your friend feel unwell or you have concerns, call 999 and get medical help, especially if there is a loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, or abnormal or impaired sight.  
  • If you have used recreational drugs or drunk a lot of alcohol, it’s important to tell your friends what you have taken and when and get medical help from event staff if you need it.   
  • Plan your route home—book taxis or download a rideshare app if trains or buses are not running.   
  • Most of all, look out for each other so you can end the night safely.  

