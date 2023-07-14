Myleene Klass reveals terrifying moment she had her drink spiked at height of Hear’Say fame aged 20

Myleene Klass. Picture: Getty/St John's Ambulance

By Kieran Kelly and Will Taylor

Myleene Klass has revealed she was spiked in a nightclub at the height of her Hear'Say fame.

The Smooth and Classic FM presenter, who revealed she was spiked aged 20, said those were around her didn't know what to do.

The revelations came as Myleene took part in a St John Ambulance’s street first aid programme ‘Young Responders’, speaking to young people at the Trinity Academy students in Brixton,

The initiative aims to teach lifesaving first aid for real-life situations young people may find themselves in.

Myleene Klass visits St John Young Responders to raise awareness of teen drink spiking danger. Picture: St John's Ambulance

She joined students from different year groups alongside her teenage daughter Ava, 15, to take part in first aid demonstrations.

Speaking about her own personal experience, the broadcaster said: "I’ve been in that situation when I had a drink spiked and people around me didn’t know what to do.

"You hear of these horror stories where people think ‘they’ve just had too much alcohol, it’s just a coming of age thing’ and they just put them to sleep on the sofa and they never wake up.

"No parents want that. No child obviously wants that. We teach our kids to look out for your friends, for each other, and this is a way of doing that.”

It comes after a YouGov poll of 2,000 people for the Independent found that a third of women and one in five men have been spiked or know someone who has.

Myleene continued: “As a parent and mother of a teenager, I think it's our responsibility to arm them with facts.

"We want them to go out and have fun at parties and festivals – they've been locked away for long enough - but there has to be a balance.

"You want them to be safe and ultimately, if they or their friends get themselves into trouble, you want your child to know what to do.”

Myleene Klass speaks to students in Brixton. Picture: St John's Ambulance

Her daughter Ava, who took part in the Young Responder session, added: “If someone is in danger at a social event, often it won’t be taken seriously because some young people don’t realise they are in actual danger and things can go wrong, very quickly.

"It felt helpful to learn what to do in that situation and to know I can go to St John for help, completely judgement free – that can be a main obstacle that gets in the way for my age group getting help.”

Myleene gained fame after auditioning for the show Popstars in 2001, which led to the formation of the pop band Hear'Say.

The group went on to host their own show, which included guests such as Lionel Richie, Celine Dion, and Blue Atomic Kitten.

St John Ambulance's advice on spiking: