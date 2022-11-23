ITV World Cup pundit leaves game early after her mother dies from being run over by a truck

Nadia Nadim and her mother. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Kit Heren

A World Cup pundit had to leave a match early because her mother died after being hit by a truck, she has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nadia Nadim, a former Denmark footballer, is working for ITV in Qatar, and was helping cover the game between Denmark and Tunisia on Tuesday.

But viewers of the goalless draw were left surprised when she did not appear again in the studio after the final whistle.

And Ms Nadim, 34, revealed the tragic news on Wednesday that her mother was killed by a truck on her way home from the gym.

Nadia Nadim in Doha. Picture: Getty

She said in a post on Instagram: "Words can not describe what I'm feeling. I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpected.

"She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn't give me life once but twice, and everything I/ we are is because of her.

"I have lost my home and I know nothings gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don't understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again."

Nadia Nadim playing for Denmark. Picture: Getty

Ms Nadim added: "Her funeral is going to be soon... please come and show her the love, respect and prayers she deserves."

She did not say where the tragic incident took place.

Read more: Qatar World Cup is an example of the West’s ‘retreating enlightenment,’ says Andrew Marr

Read more: World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia

Ms Nadim, who was born in Afghanistan and fled to Denmark with her family aged 11 to escape the Taliban, turned out for her adopted country 100 times.

Ms Nadim is also a qualified doctor and speaks eight languages.

She plays for National League Soccer side Racing Louisville, and has previously played for Manchester City.