Nadine Dorries quits hours after Priti Patel as she rules out role under Truss

Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel are both believed to be stepping down on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Nadine Dorries is set to step down from her role as Culture Secretary on Tuesday, having turned down a return as part of Liz Truss' Cabinet.

The Boris Johnson loyalist was given the opportunity to carry on but chose instead to return to the backbenches, it is understood.

Sources close to her said she believed it was the right time to go.

"Nadine has agonised over this as she is 100 per cent supportive of Liz. But she has decided now is the right time to leave Cabinet," a source told the Mail+.

It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

A successful novelist who has sold more than 2.5 million copies, her departure from Government is expected to enable her to return to writing books.

During the leadership campaign, Ms Dorries was an outspoken critic of Rishi Sunak - in one controversial tweet likening him to Brutus stabbing Julius Caesar over the way he had turned on Mr Johnson.

As a minister she was involved in drawing up legislation to curb social media companies through the Online Safety Bill and led controversial moves to privatise Channel 4.

It comes hours after it was confirmed that Home Secretary Priti Patel would also be stepping down from her role on Tuesday.

She said it had been the "honour of my life" to serve in the role.

In a letter to outgoing PM Mr Johnson, Ms Patel added that it was her "choice" to continue her public service from the backbenches.

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new leader, and will give her my support as our new prime minister," her letter to Boris Johnson said.

"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed."