Name a cockroach after your ex: Zoo goes viral for Valentine's Day stunt

For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your ex whilst those with a bigger grudge can opt for a $25 rodent instead. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Holland

A Texas zoo has gone viral for a stunt encouraging donors to name a cockroach after their ex before it's fed to an animal.

For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your ex whilst those with a bigger grudge can opt for a $25 rodent instead. There's even a vegetarian option which lets you name a vegetable for $5.

Donors can also choose to send their "not-so-special someone" a Valentine's Day card informing them that they were named after a cockroach. A premium package includes a personalised video message showing the ex their name-sake being fed to an animal.

The San Antonio's zoo 'Cry me a Cockroach' fundraiser offers donors the chance to name a cockroach after their former partner. Picture: San Antonio Zoo website

The San Antonio Zoo's annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world", their website states.

The money raised from the fundraiser will “support the zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world". Picture: Alamy

The fundraiser went viral online, bringing in more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries, with the zoo's own Instagram page sharing videos of a staff-member sporting a cockroach costume around the zoo.

One Twitter user @B3kha said: "Dear San Antonio Zoo, this is the level of Petty I aspire to be #ValentinesDay"

Dear San Antonio Zoo, this is the level of Petty I aspire to be💀💀 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/uumH59ZGeZ — Becca Vee (@B3kha) February 6, 2020

The zoo also announce the most popular names of the year - with Jacob and Sarah topping the most submitted ex names last year.

This year, they've shared that Matt, Ashley and Jessica are all in the running for the top spots.

