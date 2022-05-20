Nancy Pelosi threatens to block US/UK trade deal over Northern Ireland Protocol plans

20 May 2022, 00:53

Nancy Pelosi has issued a warning about the Northern Ireland protocol
Nancy Pelosi has issued a warning about the Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Northern Ireland Protocol, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.





In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol to uphold peace in the region.

The congresswoman said in a statement: "The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the entire world.





"Ensuring there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely necessary for upholding this landmark agreement, which has transformed Northern Ireland."

The comments from Ms Pelosi are a reminder of the ongoing interest in Northern Ireland at the highest levels in Washington, amid political instability following the Assembly election.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is currently blocking the re-establishment of Stormont's power-sharing institutions in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans to legislate to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal treaty the UK struck with the EU.

"It is deeply concerning that the United Kingdom is now seeking to unilaterally discard the Northern Ireland Protocol. Negotiated agreements like the Protocol preserve the important progress and stability forged by the Good Friday Accords, which continue to enjoy strong bipartisan and bicameral support in the United States Congress," Ms Pelosi said.

Ms Pelosi said ensuring there is no physical border on the island of Ireland is "absolutely necessary" for upholding the Good Friday Agreement
Ms Pelosi said ensuring there is no physical border on the island of Ireland is "absolutely necessary" for upholding the Good Friday Agreement. Picture: Alamy

"As I have stated in my conversations with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and Members of the House of Commons, if the United Kingdom chooses to undermine the Good Friday Accords, the Congress cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

"Respectful of the will of the British people and of Brexit, I urge constructive, collaborative and good-faith negotiations to implement an agreement that upholds peace.

"The children of Northern Ireland, who have never known the bloody conflict and do not want to go back, deserve a future free of the violence where all may reach their fulfillment."

