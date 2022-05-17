Breaking News

Liz Truss sets out bombshell plans to tear up Northern Ireland post-Brexit deal

17 May 2022, 13:03 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 13:47

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has confirmed the Government is bringing forward a new law to allow the UK to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has confirmed the Government is bringing forward a new law to allow the UK to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture: Parliament TV

By Sophie Barnett

The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced plans to tear up Boris Johnson's post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland within weeks.

Ms Truss has told MPs that she will bring forward legislation to suspend parts of the Brexit treaty agreed with the EU if no resolution can be found.

She reiterated that the UK's preference is to "reach a negotiated outcome" with the EU, as the Prime Minister has said previously.

However, Ms Truss said the protocol needs to be changed and that the EU's proposals "would go backward from the situation we have today".

She told the Commons the Good Friday Agreement is "under strain", saying: "Our proposed solution would meet both our and the EU's original objectives for the protocol.

Read more: Plans to 'tear up' NI Protocol to be included in Queen’s Speech

Read more: DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

"It would address the frictions in east-west trade while protecting the EU's single market and the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

"The challenge is that this solution requires a change in the protocol itself as its current drafting prevents it from being implemented.

"But the EU's mandate does not allow the protocol to be changed. That is why their current proposals are not able to address the fundamental concerns.

"In fact, it's our assessment that they would go backward from the situation we have today with the standstill."

Read more: Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

Read more: Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims

The formation of a new Executive in Belfast is currently being held up by the DUP, after they failed to elect a Speaker to the new Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Unionist party is protesting against post-Brexit trade arrangements agreed between Britain and the EU.

Ms Truss told MPs that "regrettably", the Northern Ireland Executive "has not been fully functioning" since early February.

"This is because the Northern Ireland Protocol does not have the support necessary in one part of the community in Northern Ireland," she said.

"I would also note that all of Northern Ireland's political parties agree on the need for changes to the protocol."

Ms Truss said the practical problems include producers facing "onerous" restrictions due to sanitary and phytosanitary restrictions, adding in the Commons: "These practical problems have contributed to the sense that the east-west relationship has been undermined.

"Without resolving these and other issues we will not be able to re-establish the Executive and preserve the hard-won progress sustained by the Belfast-Good Friday Agreement. We need to restore the balance in the agreement."

The announcement comes as tensions continue to rise with the EU over post-Brexit border rules.

Last month, an LBC exclusive revealed plans were being drawn up to give UK ministers the power to unilaterally ditch key parts of the deal signed with Brussels in 2019.

The plans being drawn up are even more far-reaching than the government’s repeated threat to trigger Article 16 – a move that would suspend the controversial Protocol, which requires checks on some goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Instead, the legislation being planned would bypass Article 16 and the Brexit agreement completely by superseding it with new UK legislation.

EU leaders have already warned the UK not to renege on its commitments under international law, with the European Commission urging Britain once again to "engage" with its proposals.

Spokesman Daniel Ferrie told a press briefing in Brussels: "I think our message is loud and clear: engaging with us on the basis of the proposals we put forward last October, engaging with us on those flexibilities, is a much better course than engaging unilaterally."

Asked if he could expand on commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic last week suggesting he would be willing to look at changing EU legislation if "Britain was constructive about implementation of the protocol", Mr Ferrie said: "In general, when we came forward with the flexibilities last October we said this was not a 'take it or leave it' type package.

"The vice-president said himself in his statement on Thursday that we made clear there is still potential to be explored in our proposals.

"That's all I would want to say about that, and of course you know that the Foreign Secretary is scheduled to speak later on and we can react accordingly after that."

Mr Ferrie said he did not have anything to add to the readout of the phone call between Mr Sefcovic and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday evening.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A three-year-old boy died in a dog attack in Rochdale. A Cane Corso has been humanely destroyed. (The pictured Cane Corso is not the dog which was destroyed, it is a stock image).

Boy, 3, killed in Rochdale dog attack named by police as Daniel John Twigg

The Queen made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station today

Queen tops up Oyster card on surprise visit to officially open £18.9bn Elizabeth line

Kay Mellor has died, her production company confirmed

'Funny, big-hearted' Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor dies aged 71

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Woman, 21, found stabbed to death in alleyway in west London

Jamie Oliver wrote an open letter to Boris Johnson

In full: Jamie Oliver's open letter to Boris Johnson on child obesity

The ex-colonel admitted "virtually" the entire world is against Russia

Russian invasion slammed on state TV as ex-colonel blasts failures

Exclusive
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

The Vardys and Rooneys arrive on day six of the libel trial

Wagatha Christie Live: Jamie Vardy supports Rebekah with Wayne Rooney to give evidence

Tony Danker said potentially two million Brits are skipping meals

'Do something to help,' CBI chief tells Sunak as millions of Brits forced to skip meals

The monkeypox virus: More cases have been identified

Four new UK cases of monkeypox identified, bringing total to seven

Hundreds of defenders have been evacuated from the steel plant

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops evacuated from Mariupol steel works after 82-day assault

Liz Truss is set to announce plans to rip up part of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Foreign Sec set to announce plans to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol

Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning about food price rises

'Don't ask for pay rises' Bank boss warns despite 'apocalyptic' food price rises

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation

Amber Heard admits not giving $3.5m divorce settlement to charity

Priti Patel will announce on Tuesday volunteer police officers will be given Taser training

Volunteer police officers to be given Tasers to 'raise standards' and 'reassure' public

Thomas Hazell is claiming £4 million from the University of Birmingham after he slipped in a puddle.

Birmingham graduate is suing university for £4m after 'slipping in puddle' at 2am

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis reveals the drink that helps him battle knee pain
Zimbabwe Elephant Ivory

Zimbabwe seeks backing to sell stockpile of seized elephant ivory
The Bataclan concert hall in Paris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Eagles Of Death Metal performers give evidence in Paris attacks trial
Lebanon Elections

Hezbollah and allies suffer setbacks in Lebanese elections

People inspect the area of a landslide after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam (AP)

Deaths in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rain in India’s Assam region
Ann Linde

Sweden signs formal request to join Nato

Dr John Cheng

Doctor who died as he tackled gunman in church shooting is hailed a hero
A Ukrainian soldier pets a cat

Efforts launched to rescue last Azovstal defenders as ‘mission completed’
Varadero in Cuba

White House moves to loosen remittance and flight rules on Cuba
Oleksiy Polyakov, right, and Roman Voitko check the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service
Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister

Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister
Oxbridge trying to 'end discrimination by discriminating against' privately educated - Camilla Tominey

Oxbridge 'discriminating against' private schools in strive for fairness - Camilla Tominey

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police