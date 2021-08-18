Nando's temporarily closes restaurants across UK after running out of chicken

18 August 2021, 07:05

Around 50 restaurants have been temporarily closed due to supply issues
Around 50 restaurants have been temporarily closed due to supply issues. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Nando's has had to close some of its restaurants after running out of peri-peri chicken, according to reports.

The chain has temporarily shut around 50 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply shortages and will reportedly lend some of its staff to suppliers to "get things moving" again.

Responding to upset customers on Twitter, Nando's described the situation as "a bit of a 'mare'".

The restaurant said: "The UK supply chain is having a bit of a 'mare' right now.

"This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

"We are doing everything we can to get the peri-peri back where it belongs - on your plates!"

In another tweet, the restaurant, which serves Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken dishes, apologised for the "disappointment" and said suppliers could not keep up with "demand for peri-peri".

Nando's said: "We're sorry for any disappointment caused.

"Our suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand for peri-peri. Meaning that some of our restaurants have had to temporarily close to restock."

The food production industry has suffered in recent months because of the 'pingdemic' - large numbers of staff being told to isolate by the NHS Covid app as coronavirus cases soared.

The chicken shortage, first reported by the BBC, comes after rival restaurant KFC also reported supply issues.

The fast food chain warned last Thursday that some menu items would not be available and packaging could look different, posting on Twitter: "Just a heads up that across our country, there’s been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren’t available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

"We know it’s not ideal but we’re working hard to keep things running smoothly.

"In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams… they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruption."

