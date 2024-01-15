'Narcissist' vet who murdered his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him jailed for life

Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death. Picture: Dorset Police

By Kit Heren

A vet who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death after she broke up with him has been jailed for murder.

Alberto Fioletti, 31, killed Stephanie Hodgkinson, 34, on May 12 last year at her home in Bournemouth before stabbing himself in the stomach.

The two had arranged to meet to discuss their seven-month relationship, which had ended a week earlier. But when they met up, Fioletti got angry and killed Ms Hodgkinson, a mother of two boys.

After he had stabbed Ms Hodgkinson to death and injured himself, Fioletti called an ambulance to tell them: "I killed my girlfriend". The ambulance service notified police and they rushed to Ms Hodgkinson's house.

Officers found her dead inside the house with several stab wounds in her chest. Fioletti, from Fordingbridge, 20 miles north of Bournemouth, was arrested.

Alberto Fioletti. Picture: Dorset Police

The vet denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

But he was found guilty of murder on December 8 at Bournemouth Crown Court. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years on Monday.

Dorset Police's Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins said he hoped that the sentencing "provides some comfort to Stephanie’s loved ones".

He added: "The investigation and prosecution team worked tirelessly to ensure Fioletti was brought to justice for murder and was not able to use his narcissistic personality to reduce responsibility for his actions."

Daniel Marsh, Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, called the murder "a senseless attack on an innocent young woman", adding that Ms Hodgkinson "was well within her rights to end a relationship she no longer wanted".

Stephanie Hodgkinson. Picture: Dorset Police

Mr Marsh said that Fioletti’s "inability to come to terms with this and failure to manage his own emotions" led to him killing Ms Hodgkinson.

"Working closely with Dorset Police, the CPS set out to prove that Fioletti’s emotionally unstable personality disorder did not have a substantial impact upon his actions. Two medical reports were prepared for the trial, neither of which clearly stated that Fioletti had the defence of diminished responsibility available to him.

"Put simply, he knew exactly what he was doing and was fully responsible for his actions.

"We want to pay tribute to Ms Hodgkinson’s family for the courage and dignity they have shown throughout this process, and hope today’s sentence provides some closure on this awful chapter for them."

Ms Hodgkinson's family said that her death was "unimaginable and unbearable".

They added: "Our hearts are forever broken and life will never be the same without her. We will never get over this. We cling to the fact that we are so blessed to have had Stephanie in our lives, and to know that she will be with us always, in spirit and in our hearts.

“Stephanie, the most beautiful and remarkable young woman, so full of life and so full of love. She intended to make every second count. Stephanie lit up a room with her very presence and touched the hearts of everyone she met. She had her whole life in front of her and had such plans for herself and her beautiful boys.

"In the short time they had together, their lives were full of love and laughter, fun and adventure. Together they created such wonderful memories, and her boys will always feel and know how much their mummy loves them. In their future lives, we will continue to follow in her footsteps to fulfil all her plans and wishes for her boys."