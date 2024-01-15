'Narcissist' vet who murdered his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him jailed for life

15 January 2024, 15:31

Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death
Alberto Fioletti stabbed Stephanie Hodgkinson to death. Picture: Dorset Police

By Kit Heren

A vet who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death after she broke up with him has been jailed for murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alberto Fioletti, 31, killed Stephanie Hodgkinson, 34, on May 12 last year at her home in Bournemouth before stabbing himself in the stomach.

The two had arranged to meet to discuss their seven-month relationship, which had ended a week earlier. But when they met up, Fioletti got angry and killed Ms Hodgkinson, a mother of two boys.

After he had stabbed Ms Hodgkinson to death and injured himself, Fioletti called an ambulance to tell them: "I killed my girlfriend". The ambulance service notified police and they rushed to Ms Hodgkinson's house.

Officers found her dead inside the house with several stab wounds in her chest. Fioletti, from Fordingbridge, 20 miles north of Bournemouth, was arrested.

Read more: 'Monster' who murdered 'bubbly' ex-girlfriend and dumped her near M1 motorway jailed for minimum of 17 years

Read more: Drug addict guilty of stabbing girlfriend and three members of her family to death in ‘sacrifice’ at London home

Alberto Fioletti
Alberto Fioletti. Picture: Dorset Police

The vet denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

But he was found guilty of murder on December 8 at Bournemouth Crown Court. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years on Monday.

Dorset Police's Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins said he hoped that the sentencing "provides some comfort to Stephanie’s loved ones".

He added: "The investigation and prosecution team worked tirelessly to ensure Fioletti was brought to justice for murder and was not able to use his narcissistic personality to reduce responsibility for his actions."

Daniel Marsh, Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, called the murder "a senseless attack on an innocent young woman", adding that Ms Hodgkinson "was well within her rights to end a relationship she no longer wanted".

Stephanie Hodgkinson
Stephanie Hodgkinson. Picture: Dorset Police

Mr Marsh said that Fioletti’s "inability to come to terms with this and failure to manage his own emotions" led to him killing Ms Hodgkinson.

"Working closely with Dorset Police, the CPS set out to prove that Fioletti’s emotionally unstable personality disorder did not have a substantial impact upon his actions. Two medical reports were prepared for the trial, neither of which clearly stated that Fioletti had the defence of diminished responsibility available to him.

"Put simply, he knew exactly what he was doing and was fully responsible for his actions.

"We want to pay tribute to Ms Hodgkinson’s family for the courage and dignity they have shown throughout this process, and hope today’s sentence provides some closure on this awful chapter for them."

Ms Hodgkinson's family said that her death was "unimaginable and unbearable".

They added: "Our hearts are forever broken and life will never be the same without her. We will never get over this. We cling to the fact that we are so blessed to have had Stephanie in our lives, and to know that she will be with us always, in spirit and in our hearts.

“Stephanie, the most beautiful and remarkable young woman, so full of life and so full of love. She intended to make every second count. Stephanie lit up a room with her very presence and touched the hearts of everyone she met. She had her whole life in front of her and had such plans for herself and her beautiful boys.

"In the short time they had together, their lives were full of love and laughter, fun and adventure. Together they created such wonderful memories, and her boys will always feel and know how much their mummy loves them. In their future lives, we will continue to follow in her footsteps to fulfil all her plans and wishes for her boys."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaking Premier League's financial rules

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off 'eunuch maker's' penis and said it was 'one for the bucket list' jailed for five years

Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear

'I’m just not made for prison': Katie Allan's heartbreaking last letter to parents before taking her own life behind bars
Houthi rebels

Missile strikes US-owned ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player leaves Turkey after showing support for Gaza hostages

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's supporting Gaza and Hamas

Rishi Sunak says strikes on Houthi rebels are 'self defence' and a response to a 'direct threat to UK vessels'

Morgan was due to be thrown out of the UK in November last year before plans for his deportation were thwarted by protesters

Jamaican gangster with firearm convictions dodged deportation after "ill-informed do-gooders" staged mutiny on plane

Gaza wreckage

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas

Missile hits US-owned ship south of Yemen days after British and American airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK

MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'

Naval vessel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship in Red Sea

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Tractor demo in Berlin

Farmers drive thousands of tractors into Berlin in fuel subsidy cuts protest

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for taking £250,000 from gym-goers' lockers

Couple stole £250,000 from gym-goers’ lockers and flaunted lavish lifestyles on social media

Josef Fritzl could be let out on parole

Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'

Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

Latest News

See more Latest News

A baby pygmy hippo

Strike the pose: First photoshoot for rare male pygmy hippo at Czech zoo

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'
The Pope

Pope acknowledges same-sex blessings row but insists: ‘Lord blesses everyone’

The aftermath of the attack on Monday

One killed and 17 injured in double terror attack after car-ramming and mass stabbing near Tel Aviv
Commuters and passengers at Waterloo during Aslef strikes in December

Fresh series of strikes announced by train drivers' union - see full list of dates

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre
Narges Mohammadi

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi handed additional prison term in Iran

The Sherlock star is said to be “furious” after learning that she will not be invited to take part in the live tour, covering 21 dates next year

Amanda Abbington 'snubbed' by Strictly bosses after star fails to make cut for live tour

Russian plane

Ukraine claims it shot down two Russian command and control aircraft

Winter weather

Arctic freeze continues to blast huge areas of US with sub-zero temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit