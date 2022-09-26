Nasa Dart probe to smash into asteroid at 14,000mph in first ever Earth defence test

26 September 2022, 08:39

The DART asteroid crash test will take place later tonight
The DART asteroid crash test will take place later tonight. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Nasa is carrying out a test crash of a probe aimed at deflecting a giant asteroid from hitting earth.

The test operation is being carried out around 7m miles from earth on a target called Dimorphos.

The impact is due to take place at 23.14 GMT today. Telescopes will be watching the aftermath of the collision to study the effectiveness.

The DART or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, involves crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid to try and knock it off a collision course with earth.

The test being conducted in several hours will see a craft crash almost head on into the Dimorphos asteroid at over 20,000 km/h.

Dr Nancy Chabot from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, which leads the mission for Nasa, said: “Dart is the first planetary defence test mission to demonstrate running a spacecraft into an asteroid to move the position of that asteroid ever so slightly in space”.

The $300m craft, roughly the size of a vending machine, will crash head-on into the asteroid and will be obliterated on impact.

It is the first ever mission to find out whether asteroids can be deflected off course.

The mission launched from Vandenberg space force base in November last year.

The collision will be captured on Dart’s video camera and other cameras on board a small Italian probe called LiciaCube.

“It’s a very complicated game of cosmic billiards,” said Prof Alan Fitzsimmons, an astronomer and member of the Nasa Dart investigation team at Queen’s University Belfast. “What we want to do is use as much energy [as we can] from Dart to move the asteroid.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after a meeting with young people

Meghan ‘thought she would be the Beyoncé of the UK when she married Harry' claims ex-royal aid

Liz Truss

Liz Truss facing backlash from cabinet over plans to loosen immigration rules

Tesco at the Coppetts Centre in North London

Pensioner killed in hit-and-run in Tesco car park in North London

Breaking
There are multiple fatalities, including children after a shooting at a school in Russia

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia killing nine and leaving 20 injured

Footage circulated on social media showing a gunman shooting an enlistment officer with a 'sawn-off rifle'

Gunman shoots enlistment officer in Russian draft office 'with sawn-off rifle' amid fury at Putin's mobilisation

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith

Work and Pensions Secretary 'perfectly comfortable' withdrawing benefits for those who 'do not engage' with job offers

The pound has reached its lowest level against the dollar since 1971

Pound slumps to record low: Pressure on Bank of England as currency plunges to £1.03 against dollar

Kwasi Kwarteng and Sir Keir Starmer

Tax wars: chancellor pledges further cuts while Starmer vows to bring back 45p rate for top earners

Hundreds of thousands of people are to be fined after the Met Police changed speeding rules without announcing it directly

Hundreds of thousands of drivers fined after police change speeding rules without direct announcement

Khayri McLean and people paying tribute to the slain teenager

Two teenagers charged with murder of Huddersfield boy Khayri McLean

Violent clashes broke out overnight over the death of a woman arrested in Iran for breaking hijab laws

Five police wounded after being pelted with bricks during clashes with anti-Iran protesters in London

Giorgia Meloni

Italy's far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni claims victory as Prime Minister

The scene of the crash in Eriswell

Two police officers fighting for their lives after collision, with other driver arrested for alleged drug driving

Bristol fire

Man falls to his death after Bristol tower block fire

Liz Truss reportedly wants to boost migration

Truss 'wants to boost migration' to ease shortage of workers

Angela Rayner listed out her grievances with the Conservatives

'Scandals, too much Matt Hancock and even tractor porn': Rayner says 'enough is enough' to Tories

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia

Thirteen dead and 21 hurt in school shooting in Russia

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE left, shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday September 25 2022

German chancellor Olaf Scholz tests positive for coronavirus

Tropical Storm Ian over the central Caribbean on Saturday

Ian strengthens into a hurricane and heads toward Cuba and Florida

A freight train crosses a bridge connecting China and North Korea in Dandong in north-eastern China’s Liaoning province

North Korea and China ‘reopen freight train traffic’

Giorgia Meloni

Italy shifts to the right as voters reward Giorgia Meloni’s Eurosceptic party

Russian military recruits

Drone attack hits Ukraine as US vows ‘consequences’ over nuclear weapons

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President scolds media over hot mic moment

People on a flooded road

Powerful typhoon leaves five rescuers dead in north Philippines

River Karatoa

Search continues for Hindu pilgrims after boat tragedy in Bangladesh

Italy Elections

Italian far-right alliance leading vote, exit poll shows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy
Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

Mick Lynch: 'Repressive' govt declaring 'class war' on working people with mini-budget

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'
Funeral footage v2

Former Editor, Stewart Purvis says Palace will regret funeral footage veto

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex
winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London