Britain remembers: Charles leaves solemn tribute to war dead as nation falls silent

Remembrance Day services were held across the UK. Picture: Twitter/Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

People across the UK have fallen silent to mark Armistice Day on Friday, marking the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Poignant services were held across the country and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

King Charles and the Queen Consort shared a moving photo of them viewing war graves, captioned: "When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today".

'When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say,

⁰For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today.' #LestWeForget #ArmisticeDay



🔗 https://t.co/0Fiaq9xEvk pic.twitter.com/qFaVBaQQeK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 11, 2022

Big Ben sounded 11 times, after years of restoration work, to mark the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services were also held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

In Edinburgh, the city's depute lord provost, councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, joined veterans, serving personnel and the public to pay tribute at the city's Garden of Remembrance.

Read more: Unions plan co-ordinated strikes in the run up to Christmas to inflict maximum chaos

Read more: Sajid Javid and Jeremy Vine clash over controversial video showing car passing ‘too close’ to a five-year-old boy

Keir Starmer attends a two-minute silence outside Euston Station. Picture: Alamy

A service at the Armed Forces Memorial in the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture: Alamy

The short open-air service led by Legion Scotland National Padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell was followed by the laying of wreaths before the One O'Clock Gun fires at 11am from Edinburgh Castle.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly attended a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

And Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer marked the moment at Euston Station, in central London.

City workers at a Remembrance Day ceremony at Lloyd's of London. Picture: Alamy

Poppies in the grounds of Westminster Abbey. Picture: Alamy

A service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall. Picture: Getty

Ahead of the service, Mr Cleverly said peace in Europe had been "shattered" by Vladimir Putin.

"Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace," he said.

"Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor.

"As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine's fight for freedom today.

"The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today."

Read more: Chancellor warns of 'tough road ahead' as economy shrinks and Britain slides towards recession

Read more: Just Stop Oil pause M25 protests and urge Govt to 'mark Remembrance Day by stopping new oil and gas production'

Mr Cleverly will also meet with French foreign minister Catherine Colonna whilst in Paris.

They are expected to discuss the two countries' support for Ukraine, joint work to improve energy security and illegal migration, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.

They will also discuss preparations for next year's UK-France summit, it added.

The Armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany in a railway carriage in the forest of Compiegne to end the First World War in 1918.

Air and Army Cadets at the Cenotaph on Friday. Picture: Getty

Royal Navy sailors march as they rehearse at HMS Excellent, Portsmouth, for the Remembrance Day commemorations in London. Picture: Alamy