National insurance social care increase: How will it impact you?

6 September 2021, 14:03 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 14:09

The Government is proposing an increase to national insurance contributions
By Daisy Stephens

The government is planning to increase national insurance contributions to cover its reform to the social care system – but how much more will you have to pay?

What are the plans?

The Government is set to announce proposals to increase national insurance to cover a reform to the social care system and tackle the NHS backlog caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers are still working on the details.

How much will I need to pay?

It is not yet known exactly how much national insurance might increase by.

Some sources say ministers were pushing for an increase of up to two per cent.

Others, including chancellor Rishi Sunak, reportedly argued for a one per cent increase.

The table below shows roughly how much more you would pay if there was a one per cent increase.

National insurance may be set to increase by one per cent
National insurance may be set to increase by one per cent. Picture: LBC

What do MPs think?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will likely face a rebellion from his own MPs when he puts the proposals to the House of Commons, not least because it breaks a promise he made in his manifesto.

Former minister and leader of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, Jake Berry, said it was not "reasonable" that working people in his Lancashire constituency "will pay tax to support people to keep hold of their houses in other parts of the country where house prices may be much higher".

Another former minister, Sir John Redwood, called the planned tax hike "stupid", and said it made more sense for elderly people to sell their former homes to pay costs if they are going into permanent residential care.

Read more: Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over tax rise to fund social care

Watch: James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care finding

However, other MPs have voiced their support for the plans.

Tory MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith told LBC that the social care system was in need of a complete overhaul.

"Even if you throw more money at it this system isn’t working, and it won’t work," he said to LBC's Nick Ferrari.

"It will just be more expensive but not function.

"We have to change the way we do it and modern technology gives us the ability to look after people better."

Minister for armed forces James Heappey defended the plans, saying it was impossible to find a solution that would please everyone.

"There is nothing that Rishi [Sunak] can say that every single politician, every single journalist, every single charity and interest group, will say 'that’s the answer'," he told Nick Ferrari.

However rebellion against the plans may be dampened by speculation about a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

When is the change happening?

The details of the speculated national insurance hike are still being ironed out, and Downing Street sources say a day for the announcement is yet to be confirmed.

Watch: Pensioners should pay National Insurance if still in work, former Tory minister claims

Is it the same for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

Some taxes are devolved, meaning that the different governments can set different amounts.

However, national insurance is not one of them, meaning that if the UK Government decides to increase national insurance, it will apply in all four nations.

