National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

7 September 2021, 08:21 | Updated: 7 September 2021, 08:32

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday
Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday amid speculation about controversial plans to raise national insurance. But what time is he speaking and what is he expected to say?

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference?

Boris Johnson is meeting with his Cabinet this morning. After that he will address MPs in the House of Commons, at around 12:30pm. The press conference is then expected to be held at around 5pm.

Who is the press conference with?

Mr Johnson will be joined by Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office minister.

What will Boris Johnson say?

Boris Johnson will set out his plan for social care reform as well as outline how he plans to tackle the backlog of care in the NHS as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will likely tell MPs that the issues facing the two services are closely linked.

As part of the long-awaited plans, the Prime Minister is likely to confirm an increase in national insurance contributions in order to cover the costs of the overhaul.

Read more: National insurance set to rise as PM promises not to 'duck tough decisions' on social care

Read more: Labour to oppose Boris Johnson's 'unfair' national insurance increase

It is not yet known for sure how much national insurance will rise by, but reports are saying it could be 1.25 per cent.

An increase of that amount would raise between £10 billion and £11 billion per year.

He has already announced that the NHS will get an additional £5.4 billion to tackle waiting lists and support the response to coronavirus as winter approaches.

Watch: James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

If there is an increase, it will breach a 2019 general election manifesto pledge for the Conservatives, which was to not raise the rate of income tax, VAT or national insurance.

Amid speculation about the rise, Mr Johnson said on Monday: "We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling the backlogs, and end the injustice of catastrophic costs for social care.

"My government will not duck the tough decisions needed to get NHS patients the treatment they need and to fix our broken social care system."

Armed Forces minister James Heappey told LBC: "This is going to be hard, there will be no consensus, but we have to try, because if you can't do it with a majority of 80, when can you?"

