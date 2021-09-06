PM promises to 'not duck tough decisions' to fix social care amid reports of tax increase

6 September 2021, 22:31 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 22:44

Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to the healthcare and social care system.
Boris Johnson is set to announce changes to the healthcare and social care system. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has promised to "not duck the tough decisions" to fix the social care system amid reports of an increase to National Insurance.

It comes as the Prime Minister is set to reveal a new, sustainable plan for the NHS and social care on Tuesday.

He will set out how he intends to tackle the social care crisis in the Commons, amid a growing Tory backlash over reported plans to raise National Insurance to fund the changes.

There could be a rise of 1.25 per cent to raise between £10 billion and £11 billion per year, according to The Sunday Times.

If there is an increase, it will breach a 2019 general election manifesto pledge for the Conservatives, which was to not to raise the rate of income tax, VAT or national insurance.

As well as outlining measures to support the NHS in its recovery from Covid, Mr Johnson is expected to tell MPs that the challenges faced by the health service and the social care system are closely linked.

Read more: PM faces 'significant Tory backlash' over plan to boost social care from tax increase

He said: "We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long term funding it needs to continue fighting Covid and start tackling the backlogs, and end the injustice of catastrophic costs for social care.

"My government will not duck the tough decisions needed to get NHS patients the treatment they need and to fix our broken social care system."

Read more: National Insurance social care increase: How will it impact you?

On Monday, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are committed to setting out long-term sustainable reform of the sector and that is what we will do, but beyond that, I am not going to be getting into any more speculation.

"The challenges that face the social care sector are long-standing and have successively not been addressed, and that is something the Prime Minister is committed to doing."

Armed Forces minister James Heappey told LBC: "This is going to be hard, there will be no consensus, but we have to try, because if you can't do it with a majority of 80, when can you?"

Read more: Pensioners should pay National Insurance if still in work, former Tory minister claims

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "A long-term plan on social care and a rescue plan to address the crisis the NHS has been in for years are both long overdue.

"The Prime Minister must set out how he will bring down waiting lists quickly, support the NHS workforce, fix crumbling hospitals and deliver modern equipment to speed up diagnosis of deadly diseases, and crucially, ensure more people can access the social care they need."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also signalled his party's opposition to the proposal.

Following a statement in Parliament, the PM - along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid - will give a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Downing Street said one in seven people now pays more than £100,000 for their care, and said the system can lead to "spiralling costs and the complete liquidation of someone's assets".

Under current arrangements, anyone with assets over £23,350 pays for their care in full, but No 10 said the costs were "catastrophic and often unpredictable".

Ahead of the announcement, No 10 remained tight-lipped on the details.

